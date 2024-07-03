Six Flags Theme Park Partially Under Water as Massive Flooding Stuns Thousands, ‘No Refunds’ Now in Effect

After the Six Flags and Cedar Fair merger, one central theme park owned by the now-called Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Valleyfair, shut down operations for a few major attractions and canceled a fireworks show following significant flooding. Here’s what we know.

Valleyfair theme park Shuts Down Operations Through July 4 Holiday, Flooding Threatens Life and Stability of Attractions

Significant flooding of the Minnesota River has prompted Valleyfair to temporarily close three rides in the flood zone: Excalibur, Thunder Canyon, and Renegade. The flooding has also impacted Valleyfair’s parking areas. Starting July 1, guests are advised to utilize alternative parking options until the situation improves. These options include MVTA’s Southbridge Crossings Park & Ride at 1401 Crossings Blvd. and MVTA’s Eagle Creek Park & Ride at 6600 Eagle Creek Blvd.

Shuttle services from these locations will operate from 9 a.m. until park closing time, running every 15-20 minutes. These services are ADA-compliant and free of charge. Guests should look for buses displaying “VALLEYFAIR” on their digital headers. Additionally, beginning July 1, guests with four-wheel drive vehicles and adequate clearance can park in the unpaved, grassy area behind the paved lot in the Valleyfair Overflow Parking Lot.

This area is not wheelchair accessible, and parking here is at the guests’ risk. Staff will guide guests into the lot and direct them to the park. Another option is the Canterbury Park Overflow Lot, located north of Canterbury’s main parking lot on Unbridled Ave., which will be available except on July 3. Shuttle services from this location will also run from 9 a.m. until park closing time, with the same frequency and accessibility.

Valleyfair cancels Fourth of July Fireworks and announces revised operating hours due to impact from flooding; Fireworks to be rescheduled later this season. Visit the link for complete details: https://t.co/WokrjYDqjQ pic.twitter.com/ybMud1U7O0 — Valleyfair (@ValleyfairMN) June 27, 2024

For July 3, additional parking options include the Marschall Road Transit Station at 1615 Weston Ct. and Shakopee High School’s East Parking Lot. Shuttle services from these locations will be provided from 9 a.m. until park closing time, running every 15-20 minutes. These services are also ADA-compliant and free of charge. Guests should go to the Valleyfair tent to board the bus at Shakopee High School.

In response to the flooding, Valleyfair has canceled its Fourth of July fireworks show and temporarily revised its daily operating hours. The park will remain open on July 4 and will continue to offer free offsite parking and shuttle bus service until the floodwaters recede. The revised operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with Soak City open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The fireworks show will be rescheduled later in the season. The all-day extended chaperone policy will remain in effect during this period.

Valleyfair Amusement Park in Minnesota is not offering refunds to guests despite the closure of three rides and its main parking lots due to flooding. The amusement park, situated between the Minnesota River and Blue Lake in Shakopee, experienced flooding in areas below “the crest,” according to a release from Valleyfair. On the park’s online FAQ page, Valleyfair states, “Projections show that the Minnesota River will crest on Saturday, June 29.

Valleyfair, a 125-acre amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota, is a popular destination for thrill-seekers and families. Owned by Six Flags, the park opened in 1976 and now boasts over 75 rides and attractions, including eight roller coasters. Additionally, Valleyfair features a water park called Soak City, which is included in the admission price.

Cedar Point and Valleyfair were the inaugural parks in the Cedar Fair chain, with Cedar Point Amusement Park originally opening in 1870. The name “Cedar Fair” is derived from a combination of the names of these two parks.

Due to its location on the banks of the Minnesota River, Valleyfair faces potential flooding issues during the spring months, either before the park opens for the season or while it is operational. Significant flooding events have occurred in 1988, 1993, 1997, 2014, 2018, 2019, and 2024. Excalibur and Thunder Canyon were constructed outside a pre-existing river dike with this flooding potential in mind.