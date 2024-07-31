See You Next Summer, ‘Gravity Falls’ Spinoff Breaks the Internet

If you were one of the many adventurous readers who picked up The Book of Bill, Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch took you on a twisted, weird, and freakish journey back to the Mystery Shack, where Bill Cipher and his otherworldly minions practically bled off the page. You might have also stumbled upon the mysterious countdown clock that left even more questions than answers.

Yesterday, Gravity Falls fans eagerly awaited a new announcement teased in the incredibly-dark-for-Disney spinoff. The book led fans to a website (found here) and a password (TJEckleburg) hidden in the book’s many codes, and they were met by a mysterious countdown animation that turned out to be much more elaborate than just a simple teaser.

Related: Disney Stars Announce Major Political Endorsement

The Book of Bill itself is a chaotic, illustrated tome written from the perspective of Bill Cipher, offering his unhinged view of the world from the TV, filled with riddles, secrets, and a touch of the absurd, and that’s the concise way to explain it. Trying to explain the ins and outs of Alex Hirsch’s gift for puzzles and hidden clues is a near-impossible feat, but @allhallowscleave (a horror influencer on TikTok) summarizes what went down in the video below.

Return to Gravity Falls

For an animated series released by the Disney Channel, Gravity Falls has left a massive wave of conspiracy and strangeness in its wake. Even at the time of writing, fans are still speculating what’s going on all throughout social media, and no answer has been found.

Related: Disney Cost Fans a Gravity Falls Attraction

Dipper, Mable, Grunkle Stan, and all the rest of the eccentric characters from Gravity Falls became a cult phenomenon when the show aired in 2012, and a third season has long been speculated even after Alex Hirsch confirmed the series’ initial end. However, Bill might have other plans for both the Pines twins and the viewers.

More Questions Than Answers

Gravity Falls was a masterclass in speculative/weird fiction for Disney, and it was truly a once-in-a-lifetime creation. A show with mermen, hillbillies, talking golfballs, and time travelers that dives into eldritch and analog horror beyond bizarre, but that’s what made it one of the studio’s stand-out cult favorites.

Related: Not Another Princess, Disney Animation Reimagines Male Roles

In a time when many fans feel like Disney has become too scared of controversy to take risks, many would argue that the company needs another Gravity Falls to win back an exceptionally vocal fanbase. That might be what’s happening right before our eyes.

Something this elaborate and this complex has to be more than just bonus content or fan service, and some even speculate that Alex Hirsch and Disney will finally announce a third season or spinoff Disney+ series at 2024’s D23 Expo. While we can continue to chart Bill’s ciphers and pour over codes and lore, we won’t truly know until we hear from the studio or Hirsch directly.

Have you solved this mystery? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments down below!