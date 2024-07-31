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See You Next Summer, ‘Gravity Falls’ Spinoff Breaks the Internet

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Posted on by Zach Gass 2 Comments
(left to right) Soos Ramirez, Dipper Pines, Grunkle Stan, Mabel Pines, Wendy Corduroy, from Gravity Falls

Credit: Disney

If you were one of the many adventurous readers who picked up The Book of Bill, Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch took you on a twisted, weird, and freakish journey back to the Mystery Shack, where Bill Cipher and his otherworldly minions practically bled off the page. You might have also stumbled upon the mysterious countdown clock that left even more questions than answers.

Bill Cipher's Zodiac from Gravity Falls
Credit: Disney

Yesterday, Gravity Falls fans eagerly awaited a new announcement teased in the incredibly-dark-for-Disney spinoff. The book led fans to a website (found here) and a password (TJEckleburg) hidden in the book’s many codes, and they were met by a mysterious countdown animation that turned out to be much more elaborate than just a simple teaser.

Related: Disney Stars Announce Major Political Endorsement

The Book of Bill itself is a chaotic, illustrated tome written from the perspective of Bill Cipher, offering his unhinged view of the world from the TV, filled with riddles, secrets, and a touch of the absurd, and that’s the concise way to explain it. Trying to explain the ins and outs of Alex Hirsch’s gift for puzzles and hidden clues is a near-impossible feat, but @allhallowscleave (a horror influencer on TikTok) summarizes what went down in the video below.

Return to Gravity Falls

@allhallowscleave

Replying to @The Alien Lord The Book of Bill is a Horror book that all of BookTok will LOVE #fyp #booktok #book #thebookofbill #bookofbill #gravityfalls #billcipher #horrortok

♬ Creepy simple horror ambient(1270589) – howlingindicator

For an animated series released by the Disney Channel, Gravity Falls has left a massive wave of conspiracy and strangeness in its wake. Even at the time of writing, fans are still speculating what’s going on all throughout social media, and no answer has been found. 

Related: Disney Cost Fans a Gravity Falls Attraction

Dipper, Mable, Grunkle Stan, and all the rest of the eccentric characters from Gravity Falls became a cult phenomenon when the show aired in 2012, and a third season has long been speculated even after Alex Hirsch confirmed the series’ initial end. However, Bill might have other plans for both the Pines twins and the viewers.

More Questions Than Answers

Bill Cipher at full power
Credit: Disney

Gravity Falls was a masterclass in speculative/weird fiction for Disney, and it was truly a once-in-a-lifetime creation. A show with mermen, hillbillies, talking golfballs, and time travelers that dives into eldritch and analog horror beyond bizarre, but that’s what made it one of the studio’s stand-out cult favorites.

Related: Not Another Princess, Disney Animation Reimagines Male Roles

In a time when many fans feel like Disney has become too scared of controversy to take risks, many would argue that the company needs another Gravity Falls to win back an exceptionally vocal fanbase. That might be what’s happening right before our eyes.

Something this elaborate and this complex has to be more than just bonus content or fan service, and some even speculate that Alex Hirsch and Disney will finally announce a third season or spinoff Disney+ series at 2024’s D23 Expo. While we can continue to chart Bill’s ciphers and pour over codes and lore, we won’t truly know until we hear from the studio or Hirsch directly.

Have you solved this mystery? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments down below!

 

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Tagged:Disney ChannelTVWalt Disney Animation Studios

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

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