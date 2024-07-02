Final Closure: Classic U.S. Theme Park Shutters, Permanently Abandoned

The Wizard of Oz has been a classic tale that has evolved from its original fairytale story to the silver screen, to Broadway, and even with multiple spin offs stemming from Kansas. But did you know that there was once an eerily perfect Wizard of Oz theme park?

The Wizard of Oz, a timeless tale of courage, friendship, and the power of home, has captivated audiences for over a century. Its origins, however, stretch back further than the ruby slippers might suggest. Let’s delve into the fascinating history of this beloved story, from its literary beginnings to its enduring impact on popular culture.

The Wizard of Oz began its journey in 1900 as a children’s novel titled “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum. Baum, a prolific writer and former traveling salesman, crafted a fantastical story set in the Land of Oz, a vibrant world populated by witches, talking animals, and a bumbling wizard. Dorothy Gale, a young farm girl from Kansas, becomes the story’s central figure as a powerful cyclone whisks her away to this magical realm. Joined by a loyal band of companions – the Scarecrow seeking a brain, the Tin Woodman yearning for a heart, and the Cowardly Lion desiring courage – Dorothy embarks on a quest to find the Wizard and return home.

The story’s true explosion in popularity came in 1939 with the release of the MGM musical film The Wizard of Oz. Directed by Victor Fleming, this groundbreaking film brought Baum’s fantastical world to life on the silver screen in a dazzling display of Technicolor. Judy Garland’s portrayal of Dorothy, along with the iconic performances of her canine companion Toto, the endearing Munchkins, and the unforgettable villains – the Wicked Witch of the West and her flying monkeys – cemented the story’s place in pop culture history.

The film was a massive commercial success, grossing over $3 million in its initial release (equivalent to over $50 million today). It garnered six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and continues to be a beloved classic. “The Wizard of Oz” is frequently listed among the greatest films ever made, a testament to its enduring appeal across generations.

The cultural impact of The Wizard of Oz is undeniable. The film’s catchy songs, including “Over the Rainbow” and “We’re Off to See the Wizard,” have become cultural touchstones. The iconic imagery of the yellow brick road, the ruby slippers, and the characters themselves have been endlessly referenced and parodied throughout popular culture. The story’s themes of self-discovery, the importance of home and friendship, and the power of believing in oneself continue to resonate with audiences of all ages.

The Wizard of Oz has inspired countless adaptations and reinterpretations over the years.

One notable example is the smash-hit Broadway musical “Wicked” (2003). This clever and critically acclaimed production takes a fresh look at the story, delving into the backstory of the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba. The musical explores themes of friendship, betrayal, and the complexities of good and evil, offering a fascinating counterpoint to the classic narrative. Soon, the Broadway hit will hit theaters with pop sensation Ariana Grande at the helm as Glinda.

The Wizard of Oz’s influence extends beyond film and theater. The story has been adapted into countless cartoons, television shows, and video games. Theme park attractions based on the story draw throngs of visitors worldwide at Movie World. The ruby slippers have become a pop culture icon, with museums and collectors vying for ownership of the original pairs used in the film.

Speaking of theme parks, there was even a Land of Oz theme park once created, based on the film.

Nestled amidst the lush mountains of Beech Mountain, North Carolina, lies a forgotten echo of a fantastical world – the Land of Oz theme park. This once-vibrant homage to L. Frank Baum’s beloved children’s novel, while now abandoned, holds a captivating place in the history of theme park experiences.

The Land of Oz theme park opened its gates in 1970, envisioned by Grover Robbins, a successful entrepreneur known for his development of Tweetsie Railroad, another North Carolina theme park. Robbins sought to create a unique experience for families, transporting them to the fantastical world of Oz. Spread across 16 acres, the park offered a variety of attractions, shows, and themed environments designed to immerse visitors in the story.

Guests entering the park were greeted by a vibrant yellow brick road, a cornerstone of the Oz experience. This iconic path led them past Munchkin houses – miniature dwellings resembling those inhabited by the diminutive Munchkin people in the classic 1939 film adaptation of The Wizard of Oz. The park boasted a life-sized replica of Dorothy’s farmhouse, instantly recognizable to fans of the movie. Visitors could explore the farmhouse interior, reliving the scene where Dorothy is whisked away to Oz by a powerful tornado.

The Emerald City, a central landmark within the park, housed a variety of attractions. Visitors could meet and interact with costumed characters like Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Woodman, and the Cowardly Lion. A musical stage show brought the story of Oz to life, showcasing the characters’ journey and their quest to find the Wizard. A hot air balloon ride provided a thrilling aerial perspective of the park, replicating Dorothy’s descent to Oz in the film.

The park extends beyond iconic landmarks in the film. Visitors could explore a haunted forest, encounter the Wicked Witch of the West in her menacing castle, and even take a spin on a carousel featuring fantastical Oz-themed creatures. A petting zoo allowed for interaction with friendly animals, adding a touch of whimsy to the experience. Restaurants offered themed food and beverages, further immersing guests in the world of Oz.

Despite initial enthusiasm, the Land of Oz theme park faced challenges from the outset. The park’s relatively small size limited the number of attractions, potentially hindering visitor engagement. Located in a mountainous region with a shorter tourist season compared to Florida’s theme park hubs, the park struggled to maintain consistent attendance throughout the year. Financial difficulties ultimately led to the park’s closure in the 1980’s, a mere ten years after its grand opening.

The Land of Oz theme park may be no more, but its legacy remains. The abandoned structures, slowly being reclaimed by nature, stand as a testament to a time when imagination and childhood wonder took center stage. For those who experienced the park in its prime, memories of the yellow brick road, the Munchkin houses, and the iconic characters continue to hold a special place in their hearts.

While the park itself is closed to the public outside of certain weekend events that still run, remnants of its past occasionally surface. Artifacts like costumes and props have found their way into museum collections, offering a glimpse into the park’s design and aesthetics. Local folklore and historical accounts keep the memory of the Land of Oz alive, reminding us of the ephemeral nature of themed experiences and the power of storytelling to create lasting impressions.

Recently surfaced photographs offer a haunting glimpse into the Land of Oz theme park in Beech Mountain, North Carolina, 35 years after its closure. These images capture the park’s transformation from a vibrant homage to L. Frank Baum’s classic tale to a captivatingly eerie relic.

The photos depict a scene far removed from the fantastical world envisioned by the park’s creators. Once vibrant depictions of characters now appear as weathered and unsettling faces painted directly on tree trunks. A small castle, once a center of wonder, now stands shrouded in overgrown foliage and draped in moss, a testament to the relentless march of time. The “yellow brick road,” once a path leading to adventure, is now described as a path leading to a performance space where characters met the Wizard. Curiously, the hot air balloon rides, a central element of the story, are revealed to have been repurposed ski lifts.

Despite its current state, the Land of Oz theme park still holds a begrudging allure for some. The site opens its gates a few times each year for events aimed primarily at enthusiasts of abandoned locations rather than fans seeking a nostalgic return to the world of Oz. Photographer Seph Lawless, who has captured the park in its current state, describes it as “hauntingly beautiful.” He highlights the surreal quality of the experience, particularly the juxtaposition of the weathered character faces on the trees against a vibrant sunset.

Lawless’ sentiments echo the fascination many hold with abandoned theme parks. These forgotten spaces offer a unique window into the past, allowing us to contemplate the fleeting nature of even the most elaborate creations. The story of the Land of Oz park parallels other cautionary tales, like the closure of Disney’s River Country water park in 2001. Once a bustling center of aquatic thrills, River Country now lies eerily silent, a testament to the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment.

Another popular abandoned theme park is Six Flags New Orleans.

Hurricane Katrina’s wrath left an indelible mark on New Orleans, and Six Flags New Orleans was not spared. Once a vibrant playground for thrill-seekers, the theme park now stands as a haunting testament to the storm’s destructive power. Floodwaters surged through the park in 2005, leaving a path of devastation in their wake. The interior of buildings was utterly destroyed, rendering the park inoperable.

Faced with a staggering $32 million repair bill and already battling financial challenges, Six Flags made the agonizing decision to abandon the park. Since then, Six Flags New Orleans has become a chilling monument to the hurricane’s fury. Urban explorers brave the abandoned property, capturing images of desolate structures that evoke an eerie resemblance to the wreckage of the Titanic. Rusted ride vehicles remain frozen mid-motion, a poignant symbol of the park’s abrupt closure. For many who hold fond memories of the park’s former glory, these scenes serve as a heartbreaking reminder.

Time and neglect have transformed the once-thrilling attractions into haunting shells. A concession stand, once bustling with life, now bears the scars of neglect. Dark, satanic graffiti mars its faded blue facade, a stark contrast to the vibrant colors of its former state. Vegetation reclaims the space, with overgrown plants partially obscuring the remnants of the Zydeco Zinger Swings. A once-delightful pink carousel, adorned with panels depicting lively brass musicians, now stands shrouded in creeping vines, a silent testament to the park’s faded glory.

Further complicating any potential revitalization efforts, essential drainage pumps – initially installed to facilitate engineering and consulting work – have succumbed to vandalism, their motors stripped, rendering them useless. This adds another layer of frustration to the already complex issue of redeveloping the abandoned park. Six Flags New Orleans stands as a chilling reminder of Katrina’s devastation, a once-vibrant symbol of joy and excitement now a desolate echo of the past.

The story of The Wizard of Oz continues to hold a captivating place in popular culture. The abandoned Land of Oz theme park serves as a reminder of the enduring appeal of Baum’s fantastical world and its ability to capture the imagination of audiences across generations. While the park itself may be a relic of the past, the stories and characters within its walls continue to inspire and entertain, a testament to the timeless magic of Oz.

