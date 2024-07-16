Elderly Man Collapses at Disneyland California, Crashes to Pavement

The Southern California summer heat is impacting numerous Disneyland Resort guests, including an elderly man who reportedly collapsed on Sunday. A concerned witness spoke out online and issued a warning to future Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney visitors.

The temperate climates of Southern California and Central Florida make Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort perfect year-round vacation destinations–well, most of the year. Though the United States Disney Parks differ significantly, they both experience the most oppressive, debilitating heat from May through September.

Just look at recent social media posts from locals in Anaheim, California. From @GustavoAve89131 on X (formerly Twitter):

Good morning!!! Another hot one today!!! It’s gonna be 116 I’m bouncing early lol picking up my kids and heading to Disneyland

“Yall it is toooo hot to be walking around Disneyland idk,” said @caffesitaa.

On Sunday, Redditor u/ElasticDude98 witnessed the adverse effects of the increasingly hot Southern California summer. They shared this grim warning to other Disney Parks fans:

“We were getting out of Radiators Springs when we saw an old man collapse. His family asked for help. I went for one cast member. The old man is ok, he was sent to the infirmary. A boy from the group told me the old man didn’t want to drink water as he didn’t want to go to the bathroom.”

We’ve all sacrificed our own well-being for the sake of family members, but heat exhaustion isn’t something to take lightly. Numerous Disney Parks fans chimed in with harrowing heat-related close calls from Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

“Saw something similar at Walt Disney World,” u/SnackyStacky commented. “In line for Everest at Animal Kingdom and a woman lost all color in her face. I asked if anyone had water and got a cast member to help her out of line.”

Similarly, the woman felt guilty about impacting her loved ones’ vacations.

“She didn’t want to go because she didn’t want to inconvenience the people she was traveling with,” the commenter continued. “Thank god they (her family or friends – whoever was with her) put her in her place and told her she needed to get out of line.”

“Went to an Oogie Boogie bash with some friends and we were in the park a day early,” said u/Dmaxwell30. “Our friend also didn’t want to drink a lot of water because they didn’t want to inconvenience us by taking bathroom breaks. As the group den mother, I was a little upset with them when we went to dinner and they almost passed out in the restroom. We told them the heat in Anaheim was no joke and that an essential part of surviving is drinking plenty of water.”

u/Mazher_991 and their wife cared for an unwell stranger:

“A few years back my wife and I were getting in line for Soarin’, when we noticed an older man looking like he was struggling. We asked if he was OK as the woman he was with looked concerned. We ended up helping him out of line, walking over to taste pilots grill and getting him some water. We had also just bought one of those misting fans which we let him use while we got some cast members to help. It was pretty crazy, but he started looking better after some water and sitting for a bit. After that the cast members took us through the fast pass line for the ride which was awesome and unexpected. Be careful in the heat, stay hydrated, and look out for each other.”

It’s important to stay hydrated and wear light, comfortable clothing at the Disney theme parks. Taking frequent indoor breaks, eating regularly, and using adequate sun protection is key to a good vacation. Remember that any Quick Service restaurant offers free cups of cold water upon request.

How does your family combat the heat at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort? Share your best tips with Inside the Magic in the comments.