Disney World Unveils New Gadget: Weird, but It Works

Variety is the spice of life when it comes to souvenirs at the Walt Disney World Resort, but Disney merch has evolved far beyond Mickey Ears and stuffed animals. One of the newest trinkets to come from the Disney parks is both strange and surprisingly functional.

From the footage above, a Mickey-shaped “lollipop saver” might give off serious ’90s infomercial vibes (as described in the comments), but it feels like this piece of plastic is long overdue. Disney’s lollipops and similar sticky sweets might be tasty, simple, and popular, but they aren’t the most portable.

Disney World treats offer a magical blend of sweet and savory delights, from iconic Mickey-shaped snacks to unique culinary creations inspired by beloved characters and lands throughout the parks, but not every guest can make time to sit down and enjoy them. Disney brings out this handy accessory for park hoppers on the go.

Saving Your Sweets

From corndogs to various desserts, it’s remarkable just how many Disney eats come on sticks. Unfortunately, not all of them are as easy to consume as something like a chocolate-dipped marshmallow skewer.

Anyone who’s ever eaten one of Disney World’s swirly lollipops knows they tend to last a long while, provided the consumer doesn’t give in to the urge to bite through them. Enter Disney’s lollipop saver to keep their sticky sweets both snackable and sanitary while schlepping through the parks.

Disney World Licks Lost Lollies

Not only does the lollipop saver help your lollies last longer, but it also reduces candy waste. Additionally, while the container only fits standard-sized lollipops, it can be reused and repurposed for smaller treats.

The lollipop saver might be a game changer for Disney guests, especially those traveling with young children. This new piece of mess-preventing Disney merch is available at all the parks, including Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort.

Will you be using the new lollipop saver? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!