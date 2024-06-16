Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks

Antsy Kids Disturb Disney World Guests, Ban Proposed

Posted on by Jess Colopy 11 Comments
A large, colorful archway sign welcomes visitors to Walt Disney World, featuring its iconic slogan "The Most Magical Place on Earth." The road leading to the entrance is lined with palm trees and includes an image of Mickey Mouse. The sky is partly cloudy. This is the entrance to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Credit: Inside the Magic

Disney Parks fans are tired of misbehaving kids in attraction lines, and they’re ready for change.

If you’ve ever been pushed, poked, or hit in a queue for Space Mountain or Expedition Everest, some Disney Park guests would say your only option is to purchase Disney Genie+ or an Individual Lightning Lane. However, other fans believe that Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort should crack down on so-called “bad parenting” in ride lines.

Multiple security lines in Magic Kingdom at Disney World.
Credit: Disney

Redditor u/ERnurse2019 recently started a conversation about children in lines at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park:

What is up with people letting their kids constantly bump/touch/push the person ahead of them in line? I get it’s hard for kids to wait in line but bring something for them to do, talk to them, teach them manners! If your child is literally ricocheting off my backpack or elbowing me in the stomach multiple times or weaving around my legs, they are standing too close. Some people have anxiety or claustrophobia and simply cannot tolerate this. It makes one miss social distancing! Also, even if you and your child shove past my family in a line, congratulations there are still 300 people ahead of you. 

The post amassed hundreds of votes of support and empathetic comments. Most Disney Parks fans felt that the problem started with negligent parents.

People sitting in a themed amusement park ride vehicle appear excited and engaged, with dim, warm lighting enhancing the rustic setting as they prepare for the ride to start.
Credit: Flickr/Joe Penniston

“The worst part is seeing the adults completely ignoring what’s going on and just staring at their phones as all this goes on,” u/laluness commented. “Drives me nuts.”

“I always wonder if I am too uptight and care too much what people think of my parenting….,” u/Comfortable_Yard_235 replied. “I don’t allow my kids to invade people’s space/be rude [etc.] and if they throw a fit we leave. I always feel like a moron disciplining my kids in public but now I see I should keep at it!”

A bustling amusement park scene with visitors waiting in line near ornate, castle-themed ride entrances. the crowd includes diverse groups of adults and children, some in wheelchairs, under indoor lighting.
Credit: Flickr/Michael Gray

Others shared encounters they’ve had with misbehaving young guests and their parents.

“It’s horrible,” said u/Realistic-Turn4066. “I always end up staring a kid down, I look very serious and silently mouth ‘STOP’. It usually works. If they run into my ass, I’ll stand very still and strong so they bounce off it and ricochet back into their family. That also works.”

“If you say something to the adult accompanying the kid, you’d be very lucky to even get an ‘I’m sorry’ from them,” u/JpnDude added.

An aerial view of EPCOT inside of Walt Disney World Resort, showing the many forms of the Disney transportation system, like the Skyliner.
Credit: Bioreconstruct on Twitter (X)

One Disney Park guest was left with injuries from a child in line. From u/gloriouswader:

“My buddy got yelled at by an irate mother when he told her kid to quit kicking him. Like full-on soccer kicks. My friend used a stern, but not raised, voice. He had bruises later. We actually went back several groups in the line just to get away. We later heard her yelling at someone else for the same thing.”

If another guest physically harms or harasses you, notify the nearest Disney cast member. They’ll happily notify security to resolve the situation.

Has a stranger made you uncomfortable in line at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your recollection with Inside the Magic in the comments. 

