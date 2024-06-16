Antsy Kids Disturb Disney World Guests, Ban Proposed

Disney Parks fans are tired of misbehaving kids in attraction lines, and they’re ready for change.

If you’ve ever been pushed, poked, or hit in a queue for Space Mountain or Expedition Everest, some Disney Park guests would say your only option is to purchase Disney Genie+ or an Individual Lightning Lane. However, other fans believe that Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort should crack down on so-called “bad parenting” in ride lines.

Redditor u/ERnurse2019 recently started a conversation about children in lines at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park:

What is up with people letting their kids constantly bump/touch/push the person ahead of them in line? I get it’s hard for kids to wait in line but bring something for them to do, talk to them, teach them manners! If your child is literally ricocheting off my backpack or elbowing me in the stomach multiple times or weaving around my legs, they are standing too close. Some people have anxiety or claustrophobia and simply cannot tolerate this. It makes one miss social distancing! Also, even if you and your child shove past my family in a line, congratulations there are still 300 people ahead of you.

The post amassed hundreds of votes of support and empathetic comments. Most Disney Parks fans felt that the problem started with negligent parents.

“The worst part is seeing the adults completely ignoring what’s going on and just staring at their phones as all this goes on,” u/laluness commented. “Drives me nuts.”

“I always wonder if I am too uptight and care too much what people think of my parenting….,” u/Comfortable_Yard_235 replied. “I don’t allow my kids to invade people’s space/be rude [etc.] and if they throw a fit we leave. I always feel like a moron disciplining my kids in public but now I see I should keep at it!”

Others shared encounters they’ve had with misbehaving young guests and their parents.

“It’s horrible,” said u/Realistic-Turn4066. “I always end up staring a kid down, I look very serious and silently mouth ‘STOP’. It usually works. If they run into my ass, I’ll stand very still and strong so they bounce off it and ricochet back into their family. That also works.”

“If you say something to the adult accompanying the kid, you’d be very lucky to even get an ‘I’m sorry’ from them,” u/JpnDude added.

One Disney Park guest was left with injuries from a child in line. From u/gloriouswader:

“My buddy got yelled at by an irate mother when he told her kid to quit kicking him. Like full-on soccer kicks. My friend used a stern, but not raised, voice. He had bruises later. We actually went back several groups in the line just to get away. We later heard her yelling at someone else for the same thing.”

If another guest physically harms or harasses you, notify the nearest Disney cast member. They’ll happily notify security to resolve the situation.

Has a stranger made you uncomfortable in line at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your recollection with Inside the Magic in the comments.