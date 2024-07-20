Chaos Expected: ‘Defenders’ Group to Swarm Disney Parks, Resulting in Closures and Delays

A massive group of “defenders” are gearing up to descend upon Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, which could lead to closures and delays across the Disney parks.

Disability ‘Defenders’ Group to Rally Across Disney Parks; Shut Downs and Delays Expected

In response to changes to Disney’s Disability Access Service (DAS), the DAS Defenders group is organizing disability visibility events at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort this month.

DAS Defenders, a coalition of disability advocates, initiated the petition “Stop excluding disabled people from Disneyland and Disney World with new policy” to protest the DAS changes implemented in May at Walt Disney World and in June at Disneyland Resort. The petition has garnered over 27,000 signatures.

To commemorate the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), DAS Defenders Facebook group members will gather at Disneyland and EPCOT on July 26. Participants are encouraged to wear blue to enhance visibility, similar to the tradition of wearing red for Gay Days. The event is described as a meet-up rather than a protest. Facebook group members can coordinate plans and communicate via a virtual chat.

At Disneyland, a meet-up is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the picnic tables in front of the park, followed by a group photo in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at noon.

An evening meet-up on Main Street, U.S.A. is planned for 7 p.m. At EPCOT, the first meet-up will be at Connections Café at 10 a.m., with a second at the exact location at 7 p.m. Guests can RSVP through a Facebook event. The recent DAS policy changes restrict the service to those who, due to a developmental disability such as autism, are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period.

Walt Disney World now requires guests to sign up for DAS via a virtual call rather than an in-person meeting. Disneyland Resort continues to offer in-person sign-up at a station outside the parks. Groups using DAS are now limited to four members (the person with a disability and three guests), with exceptions for children.

No medical records are required, but guests found to be lying to obtain the service will be permanently banned from Disney Parks. Several disabled guests and advocates have voiced opposition to the changes. Many have reported being directed to ask Cast Members at each attraction for a return time, practice waiting in line at home, or purchase Genie+/Lightning Lane.

Charisma Mangahas, who uses a wheelchair and ventilator, gained attention with a viral video suggesting Disney offer a discounted Lightning Lane service to disabled guests.

The presence of the disability advocacy group, DAS Defenders, at Disney parks, could lead to delays and closures for rides and experiences due to several potential factors. The gatherings organized by DAS Defenders, such as meet-ups and group photos, could attract many participants.

This influx of guests could overwhelm specific areas of the parks, necessitating temporary closures or restricted access to manage crowd control and ensure safety. The events might highlight the need for DAS accommodations, leading to a surge in requests for the service. The presence of a prominent advocacy group could prompt spontaneous discussions or demonstrations regarding the DAS policy changes.

To accommodate the increased need for guest assistance and to manage the gatherings, Disney may need to reallocate Cast Members from their usual positions to support crowd control and provide information.

The possibility of larger-than-usual gatherings and the potential for heightened tensions may necessitate additional security measures. The gatherings might inadvertently cause congestion in critical areas of the parks, such as entrance gates, popular attractions, and dining locations.

In any health emergencies or incidents related to increased activity and movement within the parks, Disney might need to temporarily close certain rides or areas to respond effectively.

This response could involve medical personnel and security teams, further contributing to operational delays. Large gatherings, increased demand for DAS services, operational disruptions, security measures, and potential emergencies could lead to delays and closures for rides and experiences at Disney parks during the DAS Defenders events.