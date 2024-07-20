Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks

Chaos Expected: ‘Defenders’ Group to Swarm Disney Parks, Resulting in Closures and Delays

in Disney Parks

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres 5 Comments
Three photos showing crowds at Walt Disney World Resort and other theme parks on bright, sunny summer days.

Credit: Inside The Magic

A massive group of “defenders” are gearing up to descend upon Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, which could lead to closures and delays across the Disney parks.

An image of a fairytale castle at a theme park at sunset with a bright sunburst in the background and a blue "das" logo with a circular arrow on the right side.
Credit: Becky Burkett/Disney/Canva

Disability ‘Defenders’ Group to Rally Across Disney Parks; Shut Downs and Delays Expected

In response to changes to Disney’s Disability Access Service (DAS), the DAS Defenders group is organizing disability visibility events at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort this month.

DAS Defenders, a coalition of disability advocates, initiated the petition “Stop excluding disabled people from Disneyland and Disney World with new policy” to protest the DAS changes implemented in May at Walt Disney World and in June at Disneyland Resort. The petition has garnered over 27,000 signatures.

To commemorate the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), DAS Defenders Facebook group members will gather at Disneyland and EPCOT on July 26. Participants are encouraged to wear blue to enhance visibility, similar to the tradition of wearing red for Gay Days. The event is described as a meet-up rather than a protest. Facebook group members can coordinate plans and communicate via a virtual chat.

At Disneyland, a meet-up is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the picnic tables in front of the park, followed by a group photo in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at noon.

An evening meet-up on Main Street, U.S.A. is planned for 7 p.m. At EPCOT, the first meet-up will be at Connections Café at 10 a.m., with a second at the exact location at 7 p.m. Guests can RSVP through a Facebook event. The recent DAS policy changes restrict the service to those who, due to a developmental disability such as autism, are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period.

A man in a wheelchair appears dejected, holding his head with his hand. Behind him is a castle entrance with a 'Restricted Access' sign displaying a red hand, reminiscent of something you might find at Disney, implying restriction.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Walt Disney World now requires guests to sign up for DAS via a virtual call rather than an in-person meeting. Disneyland Resort continues to offer in-person sign-up at a station outside the parks. Groups using DAS are now limited to four members (the person with a disability and three guests), with exceptions for children.

No medical records are required, but guests found to be lying to obtain the service will be permanently banned from Disney Parks. Several disabled guests and advocates have voiced opposition to the changes. Many have reported being directed to ask Cast Members at each attraction for a return time, practice waiting in line at home, or purchase Genie+/Lightning Lane.

Charisma Mangahas, who uses a wheelchair and ventilator, gained attention with a viral video suggesting Disney offer a discounted Lightning Lane service to disabled guests.

The presence of the disability advocacy group, DAS Defenders, at Disney parks, could lead to delays and closures for rides and experiences due to several potential factors. The gatherings organized by DAS Defenders, such as meet-ups and group photos, could attract many participants.

A woman in a wheelchair is being joyfully pushed by another woman in a turquoise swimsuit at a water park. Both women are smiling as bubbles fill the cheerful air, while children play in the background. Their laughter exemplifies the inclusive fun similar to what you’d find with a Disney disability pass.
Credit: Disney

This influx of guests could overwhelm specific areas of the parks, necessitating temporary closures or restricted access to manage crowd control and ensure safety. The events might highlight the need for DAS accommodations, leading to a surge in requests for the service. The presence of a prominent advocacy group could prompt spontaneous discussions or demonstrations regarding the DAS policy changes.

To accommodate the increased need for guest assistance and to manage the gatherings, Disney may need to reallocate Cast Members from their usual positions to support crowd control and provide information.

The possibility of larger-than-usual gatherings and the potential for heightened tensions may necessitate additional security measures. The gatherings might inadvertently cause congestion in critical areas of the parks, such as entrance gates, popular attractions, and dining locations.

In any health emergencies or incidents related to increased activity and movement within the parks, Disney might need to temporarily close certain rides or areas to respond effectively.

This response could involve medical personnel and security teams, further contributing to operational delays. Large gatherings, increased demand for DAS services, operational disruptions, security measures, and potential emergencies could lead to delays and closures for rides and experiences at Disney parks during the DAS Defenders events.

in Disney Parks

Tagged:Disability Access ServicesDisney GuestsDisneyland

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

View Comments (5)