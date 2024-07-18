Deadly Incident Reported at Disney World, Few Manage To Escape

A Walt Disney World Resort guest faced “violent” food poisoning after trying a questionable Magic Kingdom Park snack.

When it comes to the most memorable parts of a Walt Disney World Resort vacation, food is right up there next to rides and character meet-and-greets.

Some snacks, like Mickey pretzels and churros, are available throughout Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs. Others, like Dole Whip and strawberry soup, are exclusive to specific theme parks and Disney Resort hotels.

In response to a fellow fan’s question about their worst Disney Park days ever, Redditor u/NathanAmi recalled contracting a potentially deadly illness at Walt Disney World Resort: food poisoning.

The guest tried the 50th Celebration Hot Dog, a limited-time snack sold at Casey’s Corner in Magic Kingdom Park for Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary. The item was described as an “all-beef hot dog topped with strawberry-bacon jam, crisp funnel cake pieces, and powdered sugar.”

The $11.99 hot dog completely changed the course of the Disney Park guest’s vacation. They arrived at Magic Kingdom Park around noon to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party that night. In just a few hours, they came down with “violent food poisoning.”

“By the time I left that night I was violently throwing up in the parking lot and in the hotel for quite a while,” they recalled.

The Disney Park guest assumed their food poisoning resulted from the 50th Celebration Hot Dog, but it’s almost impossible to know. Foodborne illness can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 48 hours to appear. Without medical testing, it’s hard to tell the difference between food poisoning and stomach bugs like norovirus, commonly spread at vacation destinations like Walt Disney World Resort.

If you think you know the source of a foodborne illness, it’s best to call the restaurant (or theme park) and let them know. They can investigate possible contamination or food safety issues to protect other guests.

