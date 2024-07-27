Major Theme Park Forces Immediate Shutdown of Coaster as Fire Breaks Out With Guests Looking on in Horror

A major theme park, Alton Towers, had to shut down its biggest roller coaster after a viral video showed a fire breaking out, causing guests to look on in horror.

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Alton Towers Immediately Shuts Down Wicker Man Roller Coaster After Fire Breaks Out

Alton Towers has been forced to shut down one of its significant rollercoasters, Wicker Man, after smoke was seen coming from the ride. The queue for Wicker Man had to be evacuated while the incident unfolded at the North Staffordshire theme park this afternoon. Footage posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows plumes of smoke rising into the sky from the ride, and eye-witnesses reported that an alarm also sounded.

Well Wickerman actually catching fire wasn’t on my Bingo Card… https://t.co/8spsFKes6D — Ryan (@Eye_Coaster) July 26, 2024

Well Wickerman actually catching fire wasn’t on my Bingo Card… – @Eye_Coaster

The ride, which features flames as part of its special effects, is believed to have experienced a fire sparked by a ‘foreign object.’ Alton Towers announced that the rollercoaster will remain closed “until further notice” while essential maintenance is carried out. “Operations on Wicker Man were paused after reports of smoke in the ride area,” said an Alton Towers spokesman.

“Our technical team swiftly attended to the smoke and followed well-rehearsed procedures to quickly resolve the issue. Wicker Man is constructed with treated wood, which inhibits fire ignition. At this stage, we believe the cause of the smoke was the result of a foreign object. The safety of our guests is our top priority, and the ride will be closed until further notice while we carry out essential maintenance.”

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Wicker Man, launched in 2018, became the first wooden rollercoaster in the UK in over twenty years. The 2,000-meter-long track features three drops and two tunnels and passes through the flaming Wicker Man structure three times. According to data, it has a top speed of 44 mph. Alton Towers closed its Wicker Man rollercoaster indefinitely after smoke emanated from the ride.

The team acted swiftly to investigate and address the smoke, adhering to established safety procedures. The temporary shutdown allows the park to thoroughly inspect and maintain the rollercoaster, ensuring all safety standards are met before it reopens. Alton Towers aims to prevent potential hazards and maintain a safe environment for all visitors by taking these precautionary steps.

Alton Towers Resort, located in Staffordshire, England, is one of the UK’s most renowned theme parks. Since its opening in 1980, the park has become a significant destination for thrill-seekers and families. The park is famous for its array of thrilling rollercoasters and attractions.

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Nemesis, an inverted coaster that has been a favorite since 1994, is among its standout rides. Another highlight is Oblivion, which features a 180-degree vertical drop and was the world’s first vertical drop rollercoaster when it debuted in 1998.

With its 14 inversions, the Smiler holds the record for the most inversions on a rollercoaster in terms of the United Kingdom outside Thorpe Park, Peak Wildlife Park, or anywhere else in Great Britain.

Additionally, Wicker Man, introduced in 2018, is a wooden rollercoaster known for its immersive theming and special effects. For younger visitors, Alton Towers theme park offers family-friendly attractions, including dark rides and themed areas such as CBeebies Land, which features characters from popular CBeebies shows, Talbot Street, Forbidden Valley, Nemesis Reborn, Towers Street, and more.

The park also has a waterpark, the Alton Towers Waterpark, which includes various slides, wave pools, and relaxation areas.

The resort provides onsite accommodations ranging from themed hotels to a holiday village, catering to various budgets. The theme park hosts seasonal events and special activities throughout the year, including Halloween celebrations, Christmas festivities, and themed weekends, offering exclusive entertainment and attractions.

The park emphasizes safety and maintenance, conducting regular inspections and upkeep to ensure all rides meet safety standards and provide a secure experience for visitors.