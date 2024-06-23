Woman Tries To Lie About Disney, Now Her Business Is at Risk

One of the really great things about visiting a Disney theme park is getting to experience all the great food that there is to enjoy. Of course, there are classic Disney treats like Mickey Premium Bars, DOLE Whips, and Mickey Pretzels.

However, each park has some of its very own unique treats that are just delicious. Over at Disneyland Resort, guests can enjoy homemade pickles, pickle corn dogs, Quesabirria tacos, and even a Monte Cristo sandwich.

In 2021, Avengers Campus opened at Disney California Adventure Park, along with Pym Test Kitchen. Pym Test Kitchen is themed around Dr. Hank Pym and his experimentation with “Pym Particles.” At Pym Test Kitchen, guests will find food of all shapes and sizes, including the Quantum Pretzel, the Not So Little Chicken Sandwich, the Pym-ini Sandwich, and the Impossible Spoonful, featuring meatballs of all sizes.

Guests can also enjoy the Choco Smash Cake, a new take on the wildly popular Choco Smash candy bar. Then, there are the Pingo Doce and Proton Punch drinks. Those who love breakfast can enjoy the Calculated Breakfast, Cynna-Pym Toast 2.0, the Impossible Quantum Garden Breakfast, and even French Toast Sticks.

Recently, TikToker I Love Chamoy visited The Happiest Place on Earth and headed to see some superheroes over at Avengers Campus. While there, she decided to eat at Pym Test Kitchen and ordered the PB&J Flavor Lab. When she got her dish, she was shocked to see that she had to assemble her own sandwich. So, she took to TikTok to call Disney out.

Unfortunately for her, her video was seen by a Walt Disney World Resort cast member, who called her out for trying to trick viewers. He also said that if he couldn’t trust her, then how could he trust her business?

Tyler said that he had not heard of the sandwich the TikToker was referencing, so he reached out to a friend who worked at Disneyland Resort. They let him know that the sandwich she bought was a BUILD YOUR OWN sandwich. Tyler then said that it looked like she was calling out Disney to try to bring more attention to her homemade chamoy sauce.

It is also important to note that the menu for Pym’s Test Kitchen is very clear on the PB&J Flavor Lab. The menu reads:

assemble your own experiment – smooth Peanut Butter, Strawberry Jelly and Pym Particle Bread, served with a Cuties® Mandarin, Yogurt and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small DASANI® Water. Meets Disney Nutrition Guidelines for Complete Meals without substitutions

I Love Chamoy started to get a lot of backlash, considering she appeared to be blaming Disney for the fact that she did not bother to read the menu. So, she posted a follow-up video, saying that the comments calling her out were correct. She claimed that she mobile ordered the sandwich and did not know that it was build your own.

It should be noted that TikTok’s original video was taken down, but not by I Love Chamoy. She said that TikTok took it down, but she is trying to get it back up, since she agrees that she should be called out for what she did.

Now, when you click on the PB&J Flavor Lab, the same description pops up. In addition to that, there is also a picture of the item that shows you exactly what it looks like.

Unlike the first video, she did not plug her homemade, sugar-free chamoy sauce. Chamoy is a Mexican condiment made from pickled fruit, chili powder, sweeteners, and lime juice.

If you are not in the mood for food but would love to have a delicious adult beverage, then we recommend heading over to Pym Tasting Lab! Pym Tasting Lab is full of delicious drinks like the Particle Fizz, R&D Martini, The Regulator, and the X-periment.

Do you think people should think twice before posting on TikTok? Was I Love Chamoy right to be called out for her original post? Let us know in the comments!