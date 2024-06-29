‘Ghostbusters’ Attraction Coming to Universal Parks, Major Announcement Revealed

Ghostbusters fans rejoice: Universal Studios Florida is bringing back an iconic and beloved franchise to the theme park more significant and better than ever.

‘Ghostbusters’ Gears up for Triumphant Return to Universal Studios Florida

Universal Studios Florida Halloween Horror Nights will introduce a brand-new haunted house inspired by Sony Pictures’ Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024). The attraction will open on Friday, August 29, at Universal Orlando Resort. Fans can look forward to encountering iconic ghosts and other creatures and characters from the beloved Ghostbusters series.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will take fans on a thrilling journey to New York City, where the Spengler family collaborates with the original Ghostbusters, now operating a top-secret research lab. An ancient relic unleashes the vengeful spirit of Garraka, threatening to freeze everyone. Together, the Ghostbusters must save their city and the world from a looming Ice Age.

Guests will explore Ray’s Occult Books, the Ghostbusters’ advanced lab and containment facility, and the eerie New York City sewer system. In addition to the Ghostbusters-themed houses, Universal Studios Florida previously announced haunted houses based on Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2020). Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort will run on select nights, August 30 through Sunday, November 3.

Several ticket options for Halloween Horror Nights are available, including General Admission, Universal Express, and after 2 p.m. Day/Night. The Early Access Ticket allows access to select haunted houses starting at 5:30 p.m. before the event officially begins at 7 p.m. Premium options include the R.I.P. Tour and Frequent Fear and Ultimate Fear passes for repeated visits.

Universal Orlando Resort will feature 10 new movie-quality haunted houses, five scare zones teeming with terrifying creatures, and a live show. Various tickets are now available for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, such as single-night tickets, Express Passes, the R.I.P. Tour with front-of-the-line access, and the Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour, offering a behind-the-scenes look at select haunted houses. Universal Studios Hollywood, a Universal destination in California, will also be hosting HHN 33 this year with similar houses and scare zones.

Special vacation packages include event admission, access to all three Universal Orlando Resort theme parks, and accommodations at a Universal hotel with exclusive benefits like early park admission and a dedicated Halloween Horror Nights entry gate. Tickets for Universal Orlando Resort’s Premium Scream Night on Thursday, August 29, are also on sale. This exclusive, one-night event offers a limited number of fans the chance to preview this year’s haunts, including all 10 haunted houses, five scare zones, and live entertainment.

Premium Scream Night attendees will benefit from shorter wait times, group-staggered entry to haunted houses, all-you-can-enjoy food and non-alcoholic drinks, a souvenir credential, access to select attractions at Universal Studios Florida, and complimentary self-parking after 5 p.m. Tickets are limited. This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen Ghostbusters walking around Universal Studios Florida. Back in 1990, when the park first opened, Ghostbusters Spooktacular opened.