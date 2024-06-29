Home » Theme Parks » Universal Studios » Universal Orlando

‘Ghostbusters’ Attraction Coming to Universal Parks, Major Announcement Revealed

Aerial view of a large Universal theme park, featuring various buildings, attractions, roller coasters, and a central water feature. Surrounding the park are roads, parking lots, and greenery. Visitors are visible walking along pathways inside the park.

Credit: Bioreconstruct on X

Ghostbusters fans rejoice: Universal Studios Florida is bringing back an iconic and beloved franchise to the theme park more significant and better than ever.

A Ghostbusters logo at the Universal theme parks.
Credit: Inside The Magic

‘Ghostbusters’ Gears up for Triumphant Return to Universal Studios Florida

Universal Studios Florida Halloween Horror Nights will introduce a brand-new haunted house inspired by Sony Pictures’ Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024). The attraction will open on Friday, August 29, at Universal Orlando Resort. Fans can look forward to encountering iconic ghosts and other creatures and characters from the beloved Ghostbusters series.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will take fans on a thrilling journey to New York City, where the Spengler family collaborates with the original Ghostbusters, now operating a top-secret research lab. An ancient relic unleashes the vengeful spirit of Garraka, threatening to freeze everyone. Together, the Ghostbusters must save their city and the world from a looming Ice Age.

Guests will explore Ray’s Occult Books, the Ghostbusters’ advanced lab and containment facility, and the eerie New York City sewer system. In addition to the Ghostbusters-themed houses, Universal Studios Florida previously announced haunted houses based on Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2020). Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort will run on select nights, August 30 through Sunday, November 3.

Slimer in the new 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' trailer
Credit: Sony Pictures

Several ticket options for Halloween Horror Nights are available, including General Admission, Universal Express, and after 2 p.m. Day/Night. The Early Access Ticket allows access to select haunted houses starting at 5:30 p.m. before the event officially begins at 7 p.m. Premium options include the R.I.P. Tour and Frequent Fear and Ultimate Fear passes for repeated visits.

Universal Orlando Resort will feature 10 new movie-quality haunted houses, five scare zones teeming with terrifying creatures, and a live show. Various tickets are now available for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, such as single-night tickets, Express Passes, the R.I.P. Tour with front-of-the-line access, and the Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour, offering a behind-the-scenes look at select haunted houses. Universal Studios Hollywood, a Universal destination in California, will also be hosting HHN 33 this year with similar houses and scare zones.

Special vacation packages include event admission, access to all three Universal Orlando Resort theme parks, and accommodations at a Universal hotel with exclusive benefits like early park admission and a dedicated Halloween Horror Nights entry gate. Tickets for Universal Orlando Resort’s Premium Scream Night on Thursday, August 29, are also on sale. This exclusive, one-night event offers a limited number of fans the chance to preview this year’s haunts, including all 10 haunted houses, five scare zones, and live entertainment.

Universal Volcano Bay water theme park, Universal Studios Florida, and Islands of Adventure.
Image Credit: Inside the Magic

Premium Scream Night attendees will benefit from shorter wait times, group-staggered entry to haunted houses, all-you-can-enjoy food and non-alcoholic drinks, a souvenir credential, access to select attractions at Universal Studios Florida, and complimentary self-parking after 5 p.m. Tickets are limited. This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen Ghostbusters walking around Universal Studios Florida. Back in 1990, when the park first opened, Ghostbusters Spooktacular opened.

The Ghostbusters Spooktacular was a popular show at Universal Studios Florida, drawing on the iconic Ghostbusters franchise. After entertaining visitors for several years, the show closed its doors permanently in 1996. Twister subsequently replaced it…Ride it Out is a thrilling attraction based on the popular 1996 disaster film. Following the closure of the Twister ride, the space was repurposed once again for Race Through New York, Starring Jimmy Fallon, which offers guests an exciting virtual race through the streets of New York City with the late-night talk show host.

The building, which resembles the iconic fire station from the Ghostbusters franchise, still stands in Universal Studios Florida’s New York area. This structure, a nod to the 1989 fire station, is traversed by the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster. Visitors will notice a mention of the fire chief, Michael Morman, who portrayed Winston in the original attraction. Another window displays a sign for Paranormal Travel Agent Thomas E. Macht. Universal Orlando Resort is also gearing up for the opening of Epic Universe next summer, a new Universal park that will feature lands like the Dark Universe, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, How To Train Your Dragon, and so much more.

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

