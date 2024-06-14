For the First Time in 47 Years, ‘Star Wars’ Is Crossing Over With the Real World

A huge first happened in the Star Wars universe today, thanks to The Acolyte.

It’s been 47 years since Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) hit theaters, but fans aren’t abandoning a galaxy far, far away any time soon.

As of 2024, we have 11 Star Wars movies under our belt – including the controversial sequel trilogy produced by Disney after purchasing Lucasfilm from George Lucas in 2012. Since 2019, the Star Wars universe has also made its mark on the small screen with multiple live-action TV shows, which have been met with varying degrees of enthusiasm.

While the likes of The Mandalorian and Andor have received a warm reception from Star Wars fans, other projects – such as Ahsoka and Obi-Wan Kenobi – have proved a little more divisive. The latter, for example, was criticized by some diehard fans for a lack of depth and cheap fan service.

Compared to the latest Lucasfilm TV project, however, this was a glowing endorsement.

The newest series to hit Disney+ – The Acolyte – has been met with extremely mixed reviews, with many fans objecting to its feminist messaging and the fact that its female leads, Osha and Mae (Amandla Stenberg), diminish the existence of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) having also been born of the Force.

Its latest episode, “Destiny,” is also currently regarded as “One Of The Most Disappointing Star Wars Episodes Ever Made.”

Considering how negatively fans have responded to most of the developments in the Star Wars series so far, it seems pretty likely that they won’t react well to the latest news about The Acolyte.

According to a new press release, pop singer Victoria Monét is set to sing “an original end-credit song, ‘Power Of Two,’ for the Star Wars series The Acolyte from Lucasfilm.”

Playing pop songs over the closing credits isn’t exactly a new phenomenon in TV or in film (who else misses the era where all of Disney’s films ended with a cheesy cover of the soundtrack’s biggest tune?). However, it’s certainly a first for Star Wars, which has never featured a “real-world” song in any of its projects.

Having been bestowed with the honor of the first singer to feature on a Star Wars soundtrack, Monét also released a statement yesterday.

“Having my song be a part of the classic Star Wars franchise via The Acolyte is such an honor, and I’m thrilled for everyone to hear it when they see how it ties into the overall storyline!” Monét said. “D’Mile and I had a great time making the song and hope the world loves it as much as we do.”

“Power of Two” was released on streaming today. Its lyrics feature phrases such as “we so one and the same, so all my pain is your pain,” “parts of me will die with you,” and “I feel the shame when they call me your name/And you feel the same when they say you’re to blame/Twin flame.”

The lyrics seemingly refer to Osha and Mae – the show’s twin leads who were separated at a young. Osha is a former Padawan who left the Jedi Order and her Jedi Master, Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), while Mae is a dangerous warrior who uses the dark side of the Force and was previously assumed dead.

