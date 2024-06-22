Splash Mountain Merchandise Still Being Sold at Disneyland as New ‘Tiana’ Ride Opens

Despite closing down last year, fans can still purchase Splash Mountain merchandise at the Disney theme parks.

These souvenirs may surprise guests who have watched as remnants of the now-defunct log flume attraction are erased, with a new ride set to take the throne.

Few Disney projects have been as divisive as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This exciting new attraction opens later this year at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts but has proven to be quite controversial within the Disney theme park community.

While Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is an entirely new experience, it replaces Disney’s once-legendary log flume ride, Splash Mountain.

Since opening over three decades ago, Splash Mountain has become one of the world’s most recognizable and famous theme park rides, plunging guests down a 50-foot drop and serenading them with catchy music.

The ride was also notable for its excellent visual style, featuring a wide array of lovable critters that greeted guests along their adventure. The ride followed the story of Br’er Rabbit and his attempt to make it home safely while being chased by Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear.

This all ended in 2023, with Disney closing both U.S. versions of Splash Mountain forever. This decision came after decades of backlash regarding a mostly-forgotten animated Disney film called Song of the South (1946), which heavily influenced the story, music, and characters of Splash Mountain.

In the years since its release, Song of the South has become seen as a racist and incredibly problematic film, putting Disney in a difficult position.

Eventually, Disney decided to close Splash Mountain and give it the bayou treatment, with Princess Tiana to take over.

As a result of Splash Mountain’s closure, practically all references to the ride, including merchandise, music, and characters, have been removed from the parks.

However, guests are still able to snag a piece of merchandise commemorating this ride despite most traces of Splash Mountain being erased from the parks. As shared in an image from a Twitter/X user, Disneyland still features a pressed penny souvenir machine, with one of the options being Br’er Fox.

These coins will cost guests $1 to press and are a fantastic, cheaper option for Disney souvenirs. Given the controversial nature of Splash Mountain, it’s unclear how much longer Br’er Fox will be available in this machine.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens this June at the Magic Kingdom in Florida, with Disneyland’s soon to follow.

An official opening date for the California version of the ride is yet to be revealed, but construction is moving along quickly.

Earlier this year, Disney shared a first look at the new ride, along with a full-length POV video of the new attraction.

Are you excited to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure this summer?