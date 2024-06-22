Theme Park Quickly Shuts Down Major Ride After Putting Dozens of Guests at Risk

A theme park closed down a major ride after putting over a dozen guests in danger as a viral video captures a terrifying moment.

Phantasialand in Germany Shuts Down Popular and Beloved Attraction After Putting Dozens of Guests at Risk

Phantasialand, located in Brühl, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, welcomes around 2 million visitors annually. Established in 1967 by Gottlieb Löffelhardt and Richard Schmidt, it began as a family-friendly destination but has since expanded to include numerous thrill rides. It has also targeted the business sector in recent years, promoting the slogan “Business to Pleasure” during the spring season.

Renowned for its intricate theming, Phantasialand frequently introduces new attractions to make the most of its limited space, distinguishing itself from other German theme parks. This dedication to innovation has earned it regular accolades as one of the world’s top theme parks.

The amusement park in Germany also has Phantasialand Wintertraum, Wuze Town, River Quest, Hotel Matamba, Hotel Ling Bao, and much more. There is also a movie park Germany, which has a good thrill ride or two, making it one of the other top amusement parks in Europe, along with Alton Towers in the United Kingdom.

Notable thrill rides at Phantasialand include Taron, the world’s third-fastest multi-launch coaster; Black Mamba, an inverted coaster by Bolliger & Mabillard; and Colorado Adventure, a themed Mine Train roller coaster inaugurated by Michael Jackson, which weaves through the Wild West section’s mountainous landscape. The latest addition is F.L.Y., a Vekoma launched flying coaster.

In 2007, Phantasialand introduced Talocan, a Suspended Top Spin ride by Huss Maschinenfabrik The, in the park’s Mexican section. The following year, the park unveiled Wakobato, a splash battle ride set in the lake of the former fairytale forest. This attraction has sparked considerable debate among nearby residents due to concerns over noise pollution.

Video has surfaced of Talocan operating in…. NOT the way it is supposed to. 😬😬 The video was captured on June 5 by @looopings, and Talocan was immediately closed by Phantasialand while they work on the ride. pic.twitter.com/gsjexhbIsO — Wallin Ballin (@wallin_ballin) June 19, 2024

On social media, a guest managed to capture terrifying footage of guests riding the Talocan attraction and noticed something startling. In the video above, you can see the ride swaying in weird directions and ways, signaling something is wrong with the attraction. The problem is the ride had several dozen guests onboard, which put all of them at risk.

Thankfully, the ride was stopped before anyone got seriously injured, and the park has decided to close it indefinitely, with no reopening date in sight. Thankfully, nothing serious happened, and everyone could get off the ride safely. Now, Phantasialand will have to evaluate the problem and get it fixed sooner rather than later.

To secure an attraction that is swaying the wrong way in a theme park, several critical steps must be taken to ensure safety and stability. The immediate action should be to shut down the ride to prevent any accidents or further issues.

Once the ride has ceased, safely evacuate guests and staff from the vicinity to avoid potential hazards. Qualified engineers should then be engaged to perform a detailed inspection of the ride, including its structural components, foundation, and mechanical systems, to identify the root cause of the swaying.

After repairs, extensive testing is crucial to ensure the ride operates safely and as intended. Installing sensors and monitoring equipment can help continuously check for any signs of instability or unusual movement. Establishing a rigorous maintenance schedule and training staff to recognize early signs of instability and understand emergency protocols is also essential for long-term solutions.

Communication plays a vital role throughout this process. Please inform guests and staff about the situation and measures to ensure safety. Additionally, working closely with safety inspectors and regulatory authorities ensures compliance with all safety standards and regulations. By following these steps, a theme park can effectively address and secure an attraction experiencing stability issues, ensuring the safety and enjoyment of its guests.