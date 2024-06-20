LGBTQ+ Guests No Longer Feel Safe in Florida Theme Parks

Attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ community in Florida have repeatedly made headlines in recent years, with some guests allegedly no longer feeling safe at the state’s theme parks.

As not just Florida but the entire country’s largest single-site employer, Walt Disney World Resort has been pretty vocal about issues impacting the state in the past. In 2022, the theme park resort famously called out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his Florida Parental Rights in Education Act – colloquially known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The Walt Disney Company’s then-CEO Bob Chapek stated that the act “could be used to unfairly target gay, lesbian, non-binary and transgender kids and families,” while Bob Iger (the now-CEO, who was at that point temporarily retired from the position) claimed that “to me, it wasn’t about politics. It is about what is right and what is wrong, and that just seemed wrong.”

Going into effect in July 2022, the bill prohibits public schools from having “classroom discussions” around sexual orientation or gender identity all the way through third grade.

It’s just one of many pieces of evidence DeSantis critics have used as proof of the governor’s damaging attitude towards LGBTQ+ rights, as well as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act (which prevents transgender girls and women from participating in women’s sports competitions from middle-school through to college.

Considering DeSantis’ moves to gain an upper hand in the running of Walt Disney World, many have vocalized their fears that his attitudes could leak into day-to-day life in the park – both from an operational standpoint and via a strengthening of general public opinion towards the LGBTQ+ community.

A recent letter published by the Orlando Sentinel has doubled down on these fears, with its author, Jenna Ware, warning that “LGBTQ+ friends in Central Florida should watch for ‘stealth prejudice’ in theme parks, that may be about us, though framed as something else.”

While we recommend checking out the full letter, some of the main points raised include the fact that “open hatred of us may have crested in 2022 with ‘Don’t Say Gay’ and ‘Stop WOKE’ acts passed” and that “millions agree, hate has become socially acceptable, and staff in theme parks may still hurt us with their words. Any park may have an accepting policy, but prejudice is in the culture, parks hire locally, and hate can be expressed deniably.”