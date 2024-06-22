It’s a whole new Spidey world.

The story of young Peter Parker, a nerdy kid from Queens, and the famous message that “with great power comes great responsibility,” is known worldwide. Through various cinematic interpretations, several actors have brought to life the iconic character of New York City’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, inspired by the rich legacy of Marvel Comics created by the legendary Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

The journey began with Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy from 2002 to 2007. Andrew Garfield then took on the role in The Amazing Spider-Man series, starting in 2012 and continuing with its sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014).

The latest portrayal of Peter Parker has been by Tom Holland, who debuted in The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with Captain America: Civil War in 2016, followed by his solo film Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

After the events of MCU’s Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and the multiverse-altering spell cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Tom Holland’s Peter Parker has intentionally withdrawn from the public eye.

What lies ahead for Spider-Man after Holland’s hiatus? All signs indicate a soft reboot of Peter Parker’s story in the upcoming Spider-Man 4. This new film is expected to move away from the school-age Spider-Man narrative seen in the “Home” trilogy of MCU films.

With the Spider-Man world being so vast yet iconic, it’s only a matter of time before Disney (presumably with the permission of Sony Pictures, who own the current Spider-Man film rights) come up with their own variant of Spidey that expands the world beyond what’s been shown so far.

The latest offering, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, scheduled for Marvel’s near future, promises to be an exciting addition as new figures of the show’s creative crew have joined the new Disney+ (Disney Plus) Marvel television offering.

Cobra Kai Icons Join the MCU

In a recent report, ScreenRant shared that composers Zach Robinson and Leo Birenberg, who crafted the iconic sounds of Karate Kid franchise spinoff Cobra Kai, currently in Season 6 on Netflix, have been “tapped to provide a musical score” for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Straying from Tom Holland’s portrayal of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, which is currently on hiatus, Hudson Thames has been cast as this particular iteration of the web-slinger.

The duo had this to say about this announcement:

We are beyond stoked to be a part of this standout entry in the MCU. Jeff Trammell, Mel Zwyer, and the rest of the team at Marvel could not have been better collaborators, and we are beyond grateful to them for letting us go absolutely wild on this score.

“Absolutely wild”? That sounds fun.

Familiar Marvel Studios faces definitely are joining the fray in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, however, including the MCU’s current Daredevil/Matt Murdock, now set to debut in his own Disney+ special series Daredevil: Born Again this year, Charlie Cox.

The cast of this Multiverse Saga spinoff includes Hudson Thames as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus, Kari Wahlgren as May Parker, and Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn.

Recurring members of the cast also include Paul F. Tompkins as Bentley Wittman and the aforementioned Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, with actors yet to be announced for the roles of Amadeus Cho, Pearl Pangan, Jean Foucault, Norman Osborn, Milos Masaryk/Unicorn, Dimitri Smerdyakov/Chameleon, Mac Gargan/Scorpion, James Sanders/Speed Demon, Maria Vasquez/Tarantula, Aleksei Sytsevich/Rhino, Butane, Carmela Black, and Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange.

Considering that Marvel Studios has changed the former naming convention of the show from Spider-Man: Freshman Year — presumably to have Spider-Man: Sophomore Year, and so on, is likely to prevent the series from being tied to that whole “high school era” concept. With a less academically inclined title like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Marvel Television and Marvel Animation are free to expand the series however they see fit.

The highly-anticipated series will see Jeff Trammell to write and executive produce, with Japan-based Polygon Pictures to animate the series.

Are you excited for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man? Share your thoughts/feelings with us in the comments below!