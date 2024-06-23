Disgraced Marvel Actor Receives Perseverance Award After Domestic Violence Conviction

Disgraced Marvel actor Jonathan Majors received a Perseverance Award at the fourth annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, hosted by Tiffany Haddish. The award comes months after Majors was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault against ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Majors played Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but was fired after his assault conviction. Major’s film, Magazine Dreams, was also shelved after his conviction.

Throughout his 17-minute acceptance speech, Major fought back tears as he received his Perseverance Award.

Majors said:

As a Black man in the criminal justice system, I felt anger, I felt sadness, hurt, surprise. When they snatched me up out of my apartment in handcuffs, I didn’t feel like all that. I didn’t feel like Jonathan Majors, Mr. Creed, Mr. Kang; I felt like a little scared, weak boy, despite the support and evidence that was in my favor, I knew shit was bad. And it was bad because of who I was and what I am. This is what happens to Black people all too often.

BREAKING: Jonathan Majors takes the stage and immediately breaks down in tears as he accepts a Perseverance Award. He’s comforted by presenter Iyanla Vanzant who kisses his forehead and cheeks, rubs his shoulders and dries his tears. He first offers thanks to “Lord and savior… pic.twitter.com/jVytEQnfgf — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) June 22, 2024

Majors also thanked some of the celebrities who stood beside him during his trial, including Will Smith, Tyler Perry, Whoopi Goldberg, and David Oyelowo.

Majors was sentenced to a 52-week, in-person domestic violence program after his assault conviction. Former Marvel star Jonathan Majors has also found his next role in Merciless, directed by Martin Villeneuve.

Marvel Studios has yet to decide how it will replace Kang in the next phase of the MCU. There have been rumors that Kang could be recast or the studio could find a new villain.

The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards singled out embattled actor Jonathan Majors for a Perseverance Award because he is “an individual who has shown that no matter what adversity they face, they will continue to aspire to inspire.”

In closing his speech at the Impact Awards, Majors said:

I receive this award not just as an acknowledgment that I have persevered, but as a command to be there for others and help them when and if their trials come. Perseverance rests on the shoulders of many; I command myself to be shoulders to our community, to my queen, to our industry, to our culture. And just to Ella, my baby girl, we’re gonna be alright, your father loves you. I love y’all, I thank you for this. To be in this room with these great entertainers, these great Black artists, woo. Ain’t no place like home.

Majors has made very few public appearances since his conviction, but when he does, it’s usually with his new girlfriend, Meagan Good, on his arm. Good attended the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards as Majors made his first public comments since his conviction.

Do you think Jonathan Majors should get another chance in the MCU?