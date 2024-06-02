Murdered ABC Star Died Protecting Coworker

On May 25, fans of the long-running ABC soap opera General Hospital were shocked and heartbroken to learn that actor Johnny Wactor had died at the young age of 37. The popular actor starred as Brando Corbin for more than 160 episodes, from 2020 until 2022. According to reports, Wactor was shot and killed when he confronted thieves trying to steal his car’s catalytic converter, a crime that is on the rise in the area.

Wactor’s mother, Scarlett Wactor, said that her son did not try to stop the thieves. However, they shot him anyway and then fled the area. Police are still searching for the murderers and asking for the public’s help in locating them.

At the time of his death, it was reported that Wactor was with an unnamed coworker. That coworker has now come forward to share her story and Johnny’s last moments.

Anita Joy was bartending alongside Wactor at Level 8 in Downtown Los Angeles. At the end of the night, they were walking to their cars when the tragic incident unfolded.

Joy shared her terror and heartbreak in a lengthy Instagram post.

I’ve needed to take some time to collect myself and my thoughts. I was with Johnny in his last moments and I’m here to be his voice after such unimaginable events. His story is in this post as it happened, please swipe through the top photos and read it.

Early Saturday morning (May 25) after our bartending shift Friday night at Level 8 in DTLA. Johnny had this incredible ability that was truly just his genuine nature – to make anyone and everyone feel so special in his eyes. No matter how well you knew him, he treated everyone like he truly cared about you. He lit up any room – you couldn’t not smile around him. His energy was magnetic and pulled you in so effortlessly – you were safe with him. He treated everyone with love, respect, compassion and he really “saw” you. He was beautiful, goofy as hell, full of work ethic and values, he never put people down, even when joking, he never made you feel unsure of yourself – he knew how to be hilarious in such a positive way and it just made him that much more lovable. It just filled your heart to be around him. He called me “Anita Bonita” and I hope the stamp of his voice saying that every time I saw him never leaves my memory. Just one look into his big blue eyes, followed by a big goofy grin, Johnny made you love him instantly. Absolutely one of the best men I’ve ever known. I’m so grateful to have been a part of his world and him, mine. My heart is shattered with his loss but I believe l have gained the best guardian Angel out there.

I love you Johnny Wacky. These criminals need to be caught – Level 8 needs to provide parking for their late hour staff as they originally promised- This cannot be something that isn’t responded to with action, it needs to be addressed in a manner to prevent anything like this ever happening again to the best of their ability – Level 8 needs to contribute to Johnny’s family to honor and respect him for all the hard work and effort he did for them.

#JohnnyWactor If you can contribute to his family, please do – they are on the other side of the country and it’s going to be a lot on them emotionally and financially to get Johnny home to them. His GoFund Me link is in my bio. 🙏🏽

In her Instagram post, Joy said that the pair saw the two thieves, but did not know they were thieves at the time.

She explained how the pair had “cautiously approached the men, questioning what they were doing, at first thinking the car was being towed” and that they “were no threat.” “Johnny kept his cool as he always did, simply stating that it was his car and for them to leave. Hands open to his sides in peace,” Joy continued. “Johnny was between me and the man who shot him – as I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms and as I grabbed for him, I shouted, ‘Hunny you ok?!’ And he only responded, ‘Nope! Shot!’ “ Joy recalled Wactor toppling “onto the street,” explaining how she pushed her “legs under him and tried to hold his body up while screaming for help and screaming at him to stay with me.”

Joy said that a security guard named Bryan, who also worked at the club, was nearby and rushed to help. Bryan called 9-1-1 while Joy used a jacket to try to stop the bleeding. Bryan also performed CPR, but the gunshot wound was too damaging.

Despite the severity of his injury, Joy said Wactor “fought to stay.”

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner determined that the Army Wives actor died from a gunshot wound to the chest. His manner of death has been listed as a homicide.

Throughout his career, Wactor appeared in a number of hit shows, including Animal Kingdom, Criminal Minds, NCIS, Westworld, and ABC’s Station 19.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral and travel expenses. So far, it has raised just over $100,000.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Johnny Wactor. We wish them strength during this terrible time.