‘Inside Out 2’ Draws Criticism and Praise for Lesbian Character Introduction

Inside Out 2 is taking the world by storm right now, but after a recent report that one of the characters, Joy, was a part of the LGBTQ+ community, many turned their backs on the box office success.

Hollywood’s summer movie season received a much-needed shot of adrenaline with the record-breaking debut of Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2. The highly anticipated sequel surpassed expectations, soaring to the top of the box office charts and revitalizing the theatrical movie experience.

Inside Out 2 secured a monumental $155 million in domestic ticket sales across 4,440 theaters in the U.S. and Canada. This achievement not only marks the second-highest opening weekend in Pixar’s illustrious 29-year history but also stands as the second-biggest animated film debut ever, trailing only Incredibles 2 with its $182.7 million launch in 2018.

The global success extends even further, with an estimated $140 million garnered from international screenings, bringing the film’s total opening weekend gross to a staggering $295 million.

Tony Chambers, head of Disney theatrical distribution, expressed confidence in the film’s performance, even though he was surprised by the overwhelming response. He attributes the record-breaking success to a combination of factors, including positive reviews, strong word-of-mouth recommendations, and the film’s universal appeal.

Inside Out 2 resonated with audiences of all ages and backgrounds, a crucial factor in a post-pandemic movie landscape where broad multicultural appeal is paramount.

This box office triumph signifies a significant turning point for Pixar. Following a string of underwhelming releases, Inside Out 2 marks a much-needed return to form for the animation powerhouse. The film’s success extends beyond Pixar, injecting vitality into the entire Hollywood ecosystem and the theatrical exhibition industry, which has been grappling with a significant decline in attendance during the pandemic.

“Everybody needed this because success begets success,” stated Chambers, reflecting on the positive ripple effect the film’s performance will have across the industry.

Inside Out 2 further bolsters Disney’s already strong summer line-up, joining Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes which secured a solid third-place finish this past weekend. Looking ahead, the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine is poised to hit theaters on July 26th.

Directed by Kelsey Mann, Inside Out 2 revisits the life of Riley as she navigates the complexities of adolescence.

Along with her core emotions — Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale, replacing Bill Hader), and Disgust (Liza Lapira, replacing Mindy Kaling) — she begins encountering new emotions, notably Anxiety (Maya Hawke), adding another layer of depth and humor to the film’s portrayal of emotional intelligence.

With glowing critical reviews (92% on Rotten Tomatoes) and strong audience reception (A CinemaScore), Inside Out 2 is poised for sustained success, especially considering the upcoming school holidays and the absence of major competitors until Despicable Me 4 arrives in July.

“This is a monumental weekend for movie theaters,” declared Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore, echoing the widespread sentiment of relief and optimism within the industry.

Inside Out 2 represents Disney’s renewed commitment to theatrical releases. During the pandemic, several Pixar films like Soul, Luca, and Turning Red were made available directly on Disney+. However, recent reports suggest a strategic shift back towards prioritizing theatrical releases for Pixar films. This decision coincides with workforce reductions at Pixar, a move aimed at streamlining operations.

“As important as this weekend is for the industry at large, for Pixar this is huge. They’ve been trying to get their groove back since the pandemic,” said Dergarabedian. “They’ve really come back big.”

In the past, some Disney fans have expressed issues with Disney including characters in the LGBTQ+ community in their films such as Strange World.

The ongoing debate surrounding diversity and inclusion in educational settings has ignited a new controversy in Florida. Jenna Barbee, a fifth-grade teacher, is currently under investigation by the Florida Department of Education for showing the Disney animated film “Strange World” to her class.

Barbee, seeking to provide a learning opportunity that complemented the curriculum, decided to show “Strange World” as a break for her students after standardized testing. The film features a character who is openly gay, an element that sparked the controversy. Prior to the screening, Barbee obtained signed permission slips from the students’ parents.

Despite parental approval, a complaint was filed against Barbee by Shannon Rodriguez, a school board member and parent of a student in Barbee’s class. The complaint alleges indoctrination, potentially referencing Florida’s recently enacted “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.

This law restricts classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity, creating a highly charged political and educational landscape.

The school district acknowledged the incident in a statement sent to parents. They confirmed the screening of “Strange World” while downplaying the LGBTQ aspect of the film’s content. Furthermore, they announced that the movie will not be shown in the future.

The investigation by the school administration and the Professional Standards Department is ongoing, with the possibility of further disciplinary action against Barbee.

That is why it is not surprising to hear that folks were upset when a false yet convincing report came out that shared Joy was part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Lyric Vault shared, “Pixar has confirmed that Joy from ‘Inside Out’ is canonically a lesbian.”

Pixar has confirmed that Joy from ‘Inside Out’ is canonically a lesbian. pic.twitter.com/wfhZoERQKs — Lyric Vault (@LyricVault) June 17, 2024

While some supported the idea, others shared comments like, “Pixar has confirmed that Joy from ‘Inside Out’ is canonically a lesbian”, “eww not watching anymore”, and “Its kids show why u getting sexual stuff into everything kids supposed to watch enjoy and learn maybe not getting to know characters sexuality”.

As we previously noted, this report was false, and Disney has not come out noting that Joy is a lesbian. Considering she is an emotion, it would not make sense for Joy to be romantically involved with another.

Did you watch Inside Out 2? Are you a fan of the new film?