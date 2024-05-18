Disney’s Hopes Hinge on ‘Inside Out 2’ Being a Hit, and They Just Got Some Great News

It’s been quite some time since Walt Disney Studios had a hit at the box office, and it’s been even longer since Pixar Studios had a hit film. In fact, Pixar has not had a film make billions since before the Pandemic.

Last year, Pixar had a minor hit in theaters with Elemental (2023). But despite making more than $480 million at the box office, the film only made $29.5 million on its opening weekend, which helped to propel the narrative that Pixar films were struggling.

The last Disney Studio release to make over $100 million on its opening weekend was the live-action Little Mermaid (2023). But even with a solid opening weekend, the film struggled at the box office, only making $569 million.

Disney is desperate to change the narrative around its films that the quality isn’t there, and they have become toxic at the box office. Disney can change that discussion during this year’s summer movie season.

First up for Disney is the Pixar film Inside Out 2 (2024). The original movie made $858 million as moviegoers fell in love with Riley and her emotions.

Early reports indicate that Inside Out 2 may be just the hit Disney needs. According to Box Office Pro, it is expected to be the first movie of 2024 to break $100 million in its opening weekend.

The expectation that the second Inside Out film will set yearly records comes from its release date and appeal to families. The latest Pixar film opens on June 14, Father’s Day weekend and the start of summer for most school districts nationwide.

Just as the Pixar film ends its theatrical run, Disney should have a second hit coming to theaters. Deadpool and Wolverine (2024) hits theaters. The latest Marvel film could give Disney back-to-back $100 million opening weekends.

This is all part of Disney CEO Bob Iger’s master plan to scale back movies and content to ensure better quality. Last year, Iger announced a major shakeup in 2024’s release schedule, which included delaying the Captain America sequel until next year.

Bob Iger also said that Disney will focus on sequels to attract larger audiences. To that end, Disney Animation Studios will release Moana 2 (2024) later this year, which is sure to be another hit.

If this news is to be believed, Disney may be back to cranking out hits after some long, hard years. We will see.

Are you excited about ‘Inside Out 2’, or are you worried it will be another Disney/Pixar dud?