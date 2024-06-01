Disney World Brings Back All-Ages Attraction Following Disappointing Closure

An attraction has returned to Walt Disney World but seems to be missing something.

Related: DeSantis District Limits Disney World Developments for the Next 10 Years

Following its closure earlier this year, the Mickey Shorts Theater has returned. The family-friendly attraction shut down for refurbishment in April. This was one of, if not the very first, refurbishments the theater underwent, with the attraction first opening to guests back in 2020.

At the Mickey Shorts Theater, guests are invited to sit back, relax, and enjoy a wonderfully animated short film featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Guests can sit down and take a break from the crowds and enjoy “Vacation Fun,” a 10-minute-long short film that sees Mickey and Minnie attempt to take the perfect vacation.

This attraction works in tandem with Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a dark ride located just a few feet away from the Mickey Shorts Theater. Both attractions feature Mickey and Minnie in the same cartoon style as they both try to spend some time together.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened in 2020, marking a new era for Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the Walt Disney World Resort as a whole. This trackless dark ride takes guests on a wild adventure alongside Disney’s most iconic characters and is filled with impressive visuals and digital effects.

Related: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Closed Weeks After Child Tossed off Roller Coaster

While exciting, the reopening of the Mickey Shorts Theater may prove disappointing for some who hoped the attraction would receive upgrades during its refurbishment. Unlike the other theaters at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Mickey Shorts Theater has returned without any noticeable changes or updates.

Earlier this year, MuppetVision 3D reopened after an extensive refurbishment, with Disney completely replacing the seating and upholstery inside the theater.

With Mickey Shorts Theater being so new, it’s likely the attraction did not need significant repairs or upgrades, but it’s curious what actually changed during its closure.

Related: Marvel Star Officially Walks Away From Major Franchise, Makes Statement

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is home to some of the park’s most thrilling attractions, such as the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. These two attractions have entertained and exhilarated guests for decades and have become icons of the theme park industry.

However, Hollywood Studios is also home to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, an immersive land where guests are encouraged to live out their own Star Wars adventures. During their time on the fictional planet of Batuu, guests will have the opportunity to meet iconic Star Wars characters like Chewbacca, Rey, and Kylo Ren, pilot the Melinieum Falcon, and face off against the First Order.

Galaxy’s Edge is arguably Disney’s most popular experience, making Hollywood Studios one of the most crowded theme parks in Walt Disney World.

What’s your favorite attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios?