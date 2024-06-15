Disney’s New Theme Park Animatronic Goes Missing, Return Uncertain

An animatronic has gone missing on one of Disney’s most beloved theme park attractions.

Related: Protest Planned for Outside Disney Theme Park; Guests Warned

Few theme park attractions are quite as famous or iconic as Disney’s “it’s a small world.” This slow-moving boat ride has been a part of the Disneyland Resort since 1966 and can be found at nearly every Disney theme park, from Magic Kingdom to Tokyo Disneyland.

While it may not be all that fast or thrilling, it’s hard to deny just how infamous “it’s a small world” truly is, with the attraction offering guests a visual and musical treat.

The attraction is also known for housing one of the largest assortments of animatronics at the Disney theme parks, featuring hundreds of moving parts and characters.

However, one of these characters went missing over the weekend and is now nowhere to be seen.

Related: Six Flags Becomes New Home for Iconic Disney Theme Park Attraction

Animatronics are a crucial part of the Disney theme park experience, with Walt Disney Imagineering developing some of the most advanced machines ever seen. Some of Disney’s best work includes the animatronics seen throughout Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, ranging from characters like Kylo Ren to a massive swarm of Stormtroopers.

Other notable animatronics can be found at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on rides like DINOSAUR and Expedition Everest.

“it’s a small world” contains animatronics that could almost be considered “dolls.” These “dolls” can be seen high and low and come in all shapes and sizes, with “it’s a small world” attempting to unify the world and show guests just how similar we all are.

Inclusivity is something The Walt Disney Company highly prioritizes, and as a result, several new animatronics have appeared on “it’s a small world” over the last few years, like a doll in a wheelchair.

This figure can be seen in multiple versions of the ride all around the world, but it recently went missing at Disneyland Paris’ version of the attraction. This news was confirmed by Twitter/X user Pixiedust_be

The doll in the wheelchair in the final scene of “It’s A Small World” is currently missing. #DisneylandParis

🌎The doll in the wheelchair in the final scene of “It’s A Small World” is currently missing. #DisneylandParis pic.twitter.com/4jS97tXl4V — PixieDust.be (@Pixiedust_be) June 11, 2024

Related: Confirmed: ‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel Will Be a More Faithful Adaptation of 1990 Novel

The reason this specific animatronic was removed is unknown, with Disney not making any official statements regarding the attraction. Disneyland Paris’ “it’s a small world” recently wrapped up a years-long refurbishment, which saw many upgrades make their way into the classic boat ride.

The rest of Disneyland Paris is also receiving upgrades, with both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park (now called Disney Adventure World) undergoing major transformations.

Iconic rides like “it’s a small world,” The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Star Tours, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Peter Pan’s Flight can all be found at Disneyland Paris, as well as newer Disney experiences like Avengers Campus.

Disneyland Paris also features unique rides only found at the European resort, like Crush’s Coaster, Phantom Manor, and Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain.

What’s your favorite classic Disney theme park ride?