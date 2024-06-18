Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disneyland Resort

Disney Guest Trampled by Wheelchair While Filming a TikTok at Theme Park

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Jess Colopy 23 Comments
A woman posing for a TikTok at Disneyland Resort before getting hit by an electric wheelchair.

Credit: @lysalicious via TikTok

Last week, a Disneyland Resort guest was “trampled” by an electric wheelchair while filming a TikTok at Disney California Adventure Park. The social media content creator shared footage of the incident online.

TikTok and other social media apps are controversial among Disney Parks fans. Some believe Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park should ban live streaming and content creation altogether. Others think that guests are free to enjoy Disneyland Resort as they wish.

Mickey Mouse in front of his house in Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland
Credit: Disney

The Walt Disney Company recognizes that its theme parks have an influencer problem. In May, Disney cast members told guests they couldn’t film on Mickey’s Toontown attractions at Disneyland Park. Walt Disney World Resort released a full-ride POV video to prevent vloggers from fighting to take the first clip of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which opens at Magic Kingdom Park this month.

Days ago, Lysa (@lysalicious on TikTok) shared this video of herself showing off an outfit in front of San Fransokyo Bridge: “Only I would get trampled over at Disneyland…trying to make a cute TikTok of my outfit.”

@lysalicious

Only I would get trampled over at Disneyland @Disney Parks trying to make a cute TikTok of my outfit lol 😅😓🥲😂 @Disney @Disney Style @Disney Store @BAGGU @SHEINUS @Kohl’s #disneyland #dca #funny #disneyfun #disney #disneyday #disneystyle #disneyadult #disneyparks #disneytiktok #ootd #disneycaliforniaadventure #disneycreator #microinfluencer #foryou

♬ original sound – Lysa 🤎 | Shopping & Lifestyle

In the video, Lysa walked backward and collided with a woman in an electric wheelchair. The other Disney Park guest yelled, “Stop it!” twice. Lysa didn’t hear it but apologized for walking into her.

The video amassed more than one million views and sparked heated debate about who was in the wrong.

“Nah she saw you too,” @so109871 said.

Disneyland San Fransokyo
Credit: Disney

Some said Lysa shouldn’t have apologized.

“Nah, those electric chair people are out of control at Disneyland!” @steenabobeena agreed. “She should be sorry.”

Others claimed it was Lysa’s fault for walking backward in a crowd to film a TikTok at Disneyland Resort.

The Port of San Fransokyo, in San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure, at sunset
Credit: Ed Aguila, Inside the Magic

“[She] should have looked behind her before backing up, why would scooter lady know she was going to step back right into her?” @jaketyrell89 wrote.

“Exactly,” @merican_beast_4m_the_eas replied. “Be aware of your surroundings.”

Baymax bread.
Credit: Disney Parks

Lysa defended herself: “I don’t have eyes behind my head.”

Luckily, neither Disney Park guest was injured in this incident.

Does TikTok have a place at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort? In the comments, share your thoughts with Inside the Magic.

