Disney Guest Trampled by Wheelchair While Filming a TikTok at Theme Park

Last week, a Disneyland Resort guest was “trampled” by an electric wheelchair while filming a TikTok at Disney California Adventure Park. The social media content creator shared footage of the incident online.

TikTok and other social media apps are controversial among Disney Parks fans. Some believe Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park should ban live streaming and content creation altogether. Others think that guests are free to enjoy Disneyland Resort as they wish.

The Walt Disney Company recognizes that its theme parks have an influencer problem. In May, Disney cast members told guests they couldn’t film on Mickey’s Toontown attractions at Disneyland Park. Walt Disney World Resort released a full-ride POV video to prevent vloggers from fighting to take the first clip of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which opens at Magic Kingdom Park this month.

Days ago, Lysa (@lysalicious on TikTok) shared this video of herself showing off an outfit in front of San Fransokyo Bridge: “Only I would get trampled over at Disneyland…trying to make a cute TikTok of my outfit.”

In the video, Lysa walked backward and collided with a woman in an electric wheelchair. The other Disney Park guest yelled, “Stop it!” twice. Lysa didn’t hear it but apologized for walking into her.

The video amassed more than one million views and sparked heated debate about who was in the wrong.

“Nah she saw you too,” @so109871 said.

Some said Lysa shouldn’t have apologized.

“Nah, those electric chair people are out of control at Disneyland!” @steenabobeena agreed. “She should be sorry.”

Others claimed it was Lysa’s fault for walking backward in a crowd to film a TikTok at Disneyland Resort.

“[She] should have looked behind her before backing up, why would scooter lady know she was going to step back right into her?” @jaketyrell89 wrote.

“Exactly,” @merican_beast_4m_the_eas replied. “Be aware of your surroundings.”

Lysa defended herself: “I don’t have eyes behind my head.”

Luckily, neither Disney Park guest was injured in this incident.

