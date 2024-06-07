Emergency Update: High School Student Dies Violently Outside of Disneyland

On Tuesday, a tragic car crash down the road from Disneyland Resort resulted in one death and four injuries. The deceased victim was an 11th-grader at El Dorado High School in Southern California.

Months ago, a 42-year-old woman died after a meal at Walt Disney World Resort triggered an allergic reaction. Years before, a 44-year-old man died onboard Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Witnesses said he was alert when the ride photo was taken but returned to the station unconscious.

On Tuesday, June 4, a 17-year-old boy died in a car accident just ten miles from Disneyland Resort in Placentia, California. Police responded to Yorba Linda Boulevard and Valencia Avenue after 8:15 a.m., according to The Orange County Register. They discovered the teenager trapped in the driver’s seat. Another high schooler managed to escape the passenger seat.

The 17-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Authorities later identified him as Zachary Blake Henn of Yorba Linda. He held a valid driver’s license and was a junior at Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District. Henn and the other teenage victim were said to be driving to school at the time of the accident.

“Our entire school district is overwhelmed with grief beyond words,” Superintendent Alex Cherniss told The Orange County Register. “During this incredibly challenging time, we ask for your compassion in respecting the privacy of our student’s loved ones, and to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

A 39-year-old woman was driving the other vehicle involved in the crash with a boy and a girl in the back seat. All three, along with the other teenager in Henn’s car, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities still don’t know the cause of Tuesday’s deadly crash, but drugs and alcohol aren’t suspected to have been involved. Anyone with information about the accident should contact the Placentia Police at 714-993-8157.

Inside the Magic sends thoughts and well wishes to the family of Zachary Blake Henn and the injured accident victims.