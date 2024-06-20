Disney Reveals The One Movie It Will Never Release

Despite the large number of live-action remakes already under its belt, Disney and Pixar recently confirmed that one movie will most likely never get the live-action treatment.

This confirmation comes from legendary Pixar executive Pete Doctor, who was involved in some of the company’s most successful films.

Few companies have managed to set themselves up for continued success, quite like Pixar. Releasing hit after hit, Pixar has effectively become synonymous with animated films and moviemaking in general, with the company now enjoying the success of its most recent film, Inside Out 2.

This long-awaited sequel brings audiences right back to Riley and her emotions. However, Riley is now growing up even faster, meaning she has to learn to live with newer, more complicated emotions like Envy, Embarrassment, and Anxiety.

Inside Out 2 is much more of a coming-of-age film than the first, though both Inside Out films managed to capture what it’s like to be a kid and grow up.

Inside Out 2 is a certified hit mere days after its release, bringing in nearly half a billion at the box office. This gives Disney and Pixar a much-needed boost after some lackluster releases in 2022 and 2023, ranging from animated films to live-action remakes.

Live-acton remakes have become a significant part of The Walt Disney Company, with several more remakes set to release in the coming years. Perhaps Disney’s most-talked-about live-action remake is the Rachel Zegler-led Snow White.

This new spin on a Disney classic will be released in theaters next Spring and is expected to be one of Disney’s most anticipated releases in a long time. Disney is also working on a live-action version of Moana and a sequel to the 2019 remake of The Lion King, focusing on Mufassa this time around.

However, despite all these live-action projects, Disney and Pixar have confirmed that one film is safe from a remake.

In an interview with Time, longtime Pixar studio head Pete Doctor discussed the possibility of a live-action remake of Ratatouille (2007).

Doctor said it’s essential for Pixar to continue to innovate and embark on more sequels. When asked if he knew about the unofficial casting of Josh O’Connor (Challengers) in a proposed live-action Ratatouille, Doctor quickly shut down the idea.

“No, and this might bite me in the butt for saying it, but it sort of bothers me,” said Doctor.

“I like making movies that are original and unique to themselves. To remake it, it’s not very interesting to me personally.”

Ratatouille hit theaters on June 29, 2007, and quickly became one of the company’s most beloved films of all time. Blending beautiful animation with an excellent voice cast and superb music, Ratatouille consistently ranks as one of Pixar’s best movies ever by both fans and critics alike.

A live-action retelling of this story would not be all that surprising, considering Disney has done the same with many other treasured films. However, it’s clear that Pixar films are off-limits when it comes to being remade, at least for now.

