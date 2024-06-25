Disney Asks Ticket Holders to Leave, Suspends Park Entry for Several Days

If you are an Annual Passholder at Walt Disney World, we may have some bad news.

The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated significant operational changes at Walt Disney World, including the implementation of a park pass reservation system. This system played a vital role in managing guest capacity and ensuring a safe and controlled environment during the initial stages of the pandemic.

As pandemic protocols have relaxed and guest safety measures have evolved, the park pass reservation system has become a subject of discussion. While its initial implementation was essential, its continued use in a post-pandemic environment has generated some debate. Recognizing this, Walt Disney World has taken significant strides towards streamlining the guest experience.

Positive developments have emerged at Walt Disney World, particularly regarding the elimination of park pass reservations for a significant portion of guests. Effective immediately, guests who hold standard, date-based theme park tickets no longer require park pass reservations. This welcome change signifies a return to a more flexible experience, allowing guests the freedom to visit their chosen park on the designated date without the need for a separate reservation.

It is important to note that certain ticket types, such as Annual Passes, still necessitate park pass reservations under specific circumstances. Before 2:00 pm on non-“good-to-go” days, Annual Passholders will need to secure a park pass reservation. This allows Walt Disney World to maintain a balanced approach, catering to the diverse needs of its guests while ensuring efficient park operations.

These changes reflect Walt Disney World’s commitment to continuously adapting its offerings to best serve its guests.

The resort’s ongoing evaluation of its park reservation system demonstrates a dedication to providing a flexible, enjoyable, and magical experience for all visitors. As circumstances continue to evolve, it is likely that Walt Disney World will remain proactive in adjusting its policies to ensure a seamless and unforgettable experience for guests.

While park pass reservations have become a lot easier to attain, now, reservations are returning to a difficult to snag addition for your Disney day if you are an Annual Passholder.

With Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening on June 28th, Magic Kingdom has hit capacity for multiple days in a row.

Currently, Annual Passholders are experiencing limited availability for park pass reservations at Magic Kingdom on June 28th, 29th, and 30th. This applies to all four Annual Pass tiers, with the additional caveat that Pixie Dust Passholders have blockout dates on the 29th and 30th regardless of park pass availability.

For those Annual Passholders who have their hearts set on visiting Magic Kingdom during these peak days, alternative strategies exist.

All three other parks – EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios – currently have available park pass reservations. Guests can leverage the park hopping benefit included in certain Annual Pass tiers. This allows them to secure a park pass reservation for one of the other parks with availability, enter that park first, and then hop over to Magic Kingdom later in the day.

While this strategy means missing the coveted “rope drop” (park opening) experience at Magic Kingdom, it still allows for a visit to the park later in the day.

It is crucial to note that park hopping is only permitted after 2:00 pm for Annual Passholders. Additionally, park hopping remains subject to capacity limitations at the destination park. Furthermore, Annual Passholders can bypass the park pass reservation system entirely by visiting any park after 2:00 pm, with the exception of Magic Kingdom on Saturdays and Sundays.

This alternative, however, is not ideal for those seeking a full day at Magic Kingdom, especially during peak periods.

These nuances highlight the importance of planning and strategic park hopping techniques for Annual Passholders, particularly during peak seasons and for highly sought-after destinations like Magic Kingdom. By understanding the park pass reservation system, park hopping guidelines, and the “after 2:00 pm” exception, Annual Passholders can navigate these limitations and maximize their Walt Disney World experience.

It is likely that once Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has cleared opening weekend, that the overall crowds will disperse, and it will be much easier for Annual Passholders to enter Magic Kingdom again.

It should be noted that if you are intending on riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the ride has been having technical issues, causing a string of evacuations during both the cast member and Annual Passholder preview days, so longer waits may occur. In some instances, the ride has also not opened with the park.

Do you think that it is time for the reservation system to come to an end?