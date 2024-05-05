Controversial Disney Star Blasts “Anti-White” Comments

We are at an incredibly divisive time in our country’s history, with politics seeping into nearly every aspect of our daily lives. And with 2024 being a presidential election year, things seem to be getting more contentious by the day. President Joe Biden is dealing with not only things within this country, but also the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, as well as Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is on the camping trail while also dealing with 91 felony counts on both the federal and state level.

Former President Trump has been known for saying some truly incendiary things, meant to rile up his base and anger his opponents. Some of his recent comments left a bad taste in the mouths of the women of ABC’s hit talk show, The View, especially View cohost Whoopi Goldberg, who had some blunt remarks for Trump.

In an interview with TIME, Trump said that there is a “definite anti-white feeling” in America that he would address should he win a second term in office.

“If you look at the Biden Administration, they’re sort of against anybody depending on certain views,” Trump tells TIME in an interview when asked about his supporters who believe anti-white racism now represents a greater problem than anti-Black racism. “They’re against Catholics. They’re against a lot of different people… I think there is a definite anti-white feeling in this country and that can’t be allowed either.”

Goldberg, who is black, had some very intense thoughts on the matter.

“Nobody in your family was hung. Nobody in your family was chased because of the color of their skin. How dare you? There’s no anti-white issue here. You are perpetrating [sic] anti-humanist issues here.”

Now, there are conservative hosts who also sit around the table on The View. Ana Navarro is a former Republican political strategist, and Alyssa Farah Griffin is the former White House Director of Strategic Communications under President Trump. However, neither woman was surprised at the former president’s troubling comments.

Farah Griffin said:

“I wasn’t as taken aback as I should be, because for the last four years, myself, others who spoke out against him, have been saying literally line by line in his own words what he’s saying in this piece.” “It is devastating to me that that is not resonating with Republicans, a party I’ve been a member of my whole life, that they’re just not believing it.”

Despite being on different sides of the political spectrum, Trump’s “anti-white feeling” comments were one thing that they could agree on, in terms of being inappropriate.

Goldberg’s Headline-Making Comments

This is not the first time that Whoopi Goldberg has made headlines for comments that she made on The View. A couple of years ago, she was suspended for comments she made about the Holocaust. During a segment, Goldberg said that the Holocaust — a time in which 6 million Jews were killed — was not about race.

Goldberg was suspended from the show for her comments, which caused outrage among more than just the Jewish community. When she returned, she apologized and said that she learned a lot during her time away. She said that she now knew that Jewish people were considered a race of people and not just a religion.

More recently, Goldberg had some younger viewers up in arms when she said that millennials and Gen-Zers were lazy and that is why they could not buy homes. She said that those generations complain about not being able to do things like become homeowners, but they only want to work four hours a day.

Alyssa Farah Griffin quickly reminded Goldberg that her generation — the baby boomers — is largely responsible for the housing crisis, which took the dream of homeownership from younger generations.

