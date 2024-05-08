‘Star Wars’ Star Reboots ‘The Office,’ Synopsis Released

The Office, one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, is being rebooted to star a very recognizable face from a galaxy far, far away and a synopsis has finally been released.

The meeting between The Office and Star Wars, two of the more recognizable franchises in media, is an unexpected one. While Star Wars was created by filmmaker George Lucas in California in the 1970s (famously because he could not secure the rights to the Buck Rogers sci-fi serial), The Office was thought up by two British comedians, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who used dry humor, quiet desperation, and a then-unusual single camera setup to imitate the feel of a documentary.

Both Star Wars and The Office have become huge successes, albeit in different directions. While both the original BBC version of the sitcom and its American adaptation produced numerous film and movie stars, it has remained a fallow property since the latter went off the air in 2013. There has been talk of spin-offs or reboots for years, but it has only recently actually come true

Deadline reports that a new mockumentary sitcom from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman is going to series and will be produced by Universal Television. The series will be set in the same fictional world as both versions of The Office. While initially, the American version was a near shot-for-shot copy of the original, Ricky Gervais would eventually reprise the role of socially maladjusted middle manager David Brent on the remake, officially creating a shared universe of frustrated office workers. The new series will stream on PeacockPeacock.

Domhnall Gleeson, who starred in the three Disney Star Wars sequel films as New Order General Hux, will lead an ensemble cast. As of publication, the only other confirmed star is Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore, best known to American audiences from The White Lotus season 2.

Domhnall Gleeson is an accomplished character actor, but unquestionably famous to global audiences as Hux, a primary rival to Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). In all three movies, Gleeson acted as a kind of counterpart to the conflicted Force user, as well as a frequent source of humor.

Presumably, the extremely tense, thin-lipped humor that Domhnall Gleeson displayed in the Star Wars sequel will fit right in with the eternally awkward universe of The Office. The new Greg Daniels series is described in a statement as involving “the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.”

While this new Office series may involve new characters and situations, it is clear that it is intended as a reboot of the IP in all but name and is banking on the magic of the words “Dunder Mifflin.” NBCUniversal Entertainment President Lisa Katz said:

“It’s been more than ten years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock. In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper.”

Will you watch this new Office reboot? Tell us in the comments below!