Marvel Star Officially Leaving MCU For Huge New Project

In 2008, Marvel launched what would become the iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Iron Man, starring Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark AKA Iron Man. Since then, the studio giant has released 32 more films, expanding the superhero universe. Marvel films have become some of the most successful films of all time. Avengers: Endgame (2019) is the second-highest-grossing film ever. Also rounding out the top ten are Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers (2012).

While Marvel has not killed off many of its main superheroes, audiences were shocked and devastated when (spoiler alert) Tony Stark sacrificed himself in Avengers: Endgame and Iron Man officially died. However, because it’s Marvel and the Multiverse exists, there is always a chance any dead characters could return as themselves or a variant.

But if you were hoping Robert Downey Jr. would return sometime soon, put those dreams to the back of your mind. And it’s definitely not for the reason you think.

According to new reports, Downey Jr. will actually be heading to Broadway to put his stage acting skills to the test.

According to The Hollywood Reporter:

The play, called McNeal, will see Downey portraying a talented writer who grapples with a new novel, a broken family life and “an unhealthy fascination with artificial intelligence.” Bartlett Sher, resident director at the Lincoln Center who also helmed To Kill a Mockingbird, among others, is directing.

The play will not only star Downey Jr, but his own production company — Team Downey — will be producing it, alongside Lincoln Center Theater. No other casting news has been announced. The play is written by veteran playwright, Ayad Akhtar.

If you are hoping to be able to catch Robert Downey Jr. on stage while visiting The Big Apple, you will only have a limited time to do so. The play will open at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater beginning September 5 and officially open on September 30. It will then have a limited engagement through November 24.

Mr. Downey Jr. has said that he would “happily” return to the MCU and put the Iron Man suit back on. But Marvel president Kevin Feige has said that they would not want to undo any of the things that happened in previous movies. However, when it comes to Marvel, we have learned to never say never.

Downey Jr. recently made headlines for his Academy Award-winning role as Lewis Strauss in the box-office hit Oppenheimer (2023), for which he won for Best Supporting Actor. He currently stars in the new MAX series, The Sympathizer. However, in the new show, he does not just play one character, he plays four! Downey Jr. portrays Claude, Professor Hammer, Congressman “Napalm Ned” Ned Godwin, and Niko Damianos.

Are you excited to see Robert Downey Jr. make his Broadway debut? Let us know in the comments!