Luxury Disney World Hotel Floods, Multiple Locations Closed Indefinitely

An iconic part of the Walt Disney World Resort has closed.

Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and with so many incredible rides, magical attractions, and delicious eateries to experience, it can be hard to disagree. From Magic Kingdom to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the magic never ends, with the theme park having something to offer everyone, from Marvel and Star Wars fans to classic Disney stories like Peter Pan, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty.

However, the magic can sometimes fade from Disney World from time to time, with a recent water leak wreaking havoc on an opening day location near Magic Kingdom.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort was hit with an unexpected water leak overnight, causing multiple locations to close indefinitely as damage is assessed and the water is cleaned up. Both the BouTiki gift shop and Kona Cafe were closed as cast members quickly handled the situation.

A guest captured a video of the leak and shared it on TikTok, where it quickly received thousands of views.

Industrial fans were put out in an attempt to dry the water. At this time, it is unknown what caused the water leak. Guests with reservations at Kona Cafe are reportedly being offered meals at 1900 Park Fare at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Chef Mickey’s at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is one of many hotels offered at Walt Disney World, though the history associated with this specific location is unmatched. The Polynesian, along with Disney’s Contemporary and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resorts, opened alongside Walt Disney World in 1971, giving guests quite a few options when it came to picking a hotel room.

Over the years, dozens of new hotels and resorts have emerged at Walt Disney World, though the three most iconic locations would have to be Disney’s Contemporary, Grand Floridian, and, of course, Disney’s Polynesian Village. Disney’s Polynesian Village is beloved by many due to its laid-back vibe, impressive and immersive theming, stunning architecture, and magical amenities, which include a massive pool and several spectacular dining options.

Disney’s Polynesian Village is also connected to the Walt Disney World Resort Monorail, which travels to and from other resorts, including Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.

Have you ever stayed at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort? Where’s your favorite place to stay at Disney World?