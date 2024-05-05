Confirmed: Groundbreaking ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Star Passes Away in Tragedy

Veteran actor Bernard Hill, known for his powerful performances in blockbuster films like Titanic and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, passed away at 79.

He embodied the noble King Theoden of Rohan in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. King Theoden, a conflicted leader who overcomes manipulation to become a crucial figure in the fight against evil, is a testament to Hill’s ability to portray strength and vulnerability – which won 11 Oscars and grossed $1 billion at the box office. He starred alongside e Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins, Sean Astin as Samwise Gamgee, and Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn, who embark on a perilous quest to destroy the One Ring and save Middle-earth.

He also delivered a memorable performance as Captain Edward Smith in James Cameron’s Titanic alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Hill’s portrayal of the captain of the doomed ship captured the weight of responsibility and the human cost of the tragedy.

However, Hill’s career wasn’t limited to big-budget films. His breakthrough role came on British television, playing Yosser Hughes, an unemployed man grappling with hardship in the series Boys from the Blackstuff. This gritty performance showcased Hill’s dramatic talents and laid the foundation for his successful career.

Hill’s passing was confirmed by his agent today, Sunday, May 5th. He was scheduled to appear in the second season of the BBC drama The Responder later this evening.

Fans are flooding social media with posts dedicated to the now-late actor. One fan, Nick Bell, shared one of the most iconic scenes from The Lord of the Rings that Hill iconically leads. This is one of the thousands of memorial posts on X that reference this scene specifically.

Rest in Peace Bernard Hill – the man responsible for 𝗧𝗛𝗘 most iconic scene in cinematic history. A sword-day, a red day, ere the sun rises! Ride now, ride now, ride to Gondor!

Rest in Peace Bernard Hill – the man responsible for 𝗧𝗛𝗘 most iconic scene in cinematic history. A sword-day, a red day, ere the sun rises! Ride now, ride now, ride to Gondor! pic.twitter.com/eTWnAlJ6Sb — Nick Bell (@nickbellofbpl) May 5, 2024

It appears that there is a chance for Hill’s legacy to live on past his on-screen performances as there are rumors that there could be a Lord of the Rings expansion at Universal Great Britain, the new U.K.-based Universal theme park that the theme park mogul recently confirmed purchasing the land rights for.

In 1954, J.R.R. Tolkien’s widely praised high-fantasy series The Lord of the Rings debuted, following the success of his earlier (and more accessible) children’s tale, The Hobbit, published in 1937. Since Tolkien introduced his enthralling realm of Middle-earth, drawing inspiration from history, language, and legends of cultures such as Norse mythology, enthusiasm for his creations has soared to an almost boundless degree.

The news is spreading all over social media, with thousands of posts being shared. Fellowship of Fans wrote, “Bernard Hill has passed away at the age of 79 . The actor who played Theoden in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Trilogy won 11 Academy Awards throughout his acting career. R.I.P.”

Bernard Hill has passed away at the age of 79 . The actor who played Theoden in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Trilogy won 11 Academy Awards throughout his acting career. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/bifM7VWBmJ — Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) May 5, 2024

Right now, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is a land that has been heavily adapted around the Universal parks worldwide.

That being said, The Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, located near Bedford, is a huge tourist attraction. Warner Bros. might be reluctant to build another park nearby, fearing it would cannibalize the success of the existing Harry Potter experience.

This would leave room for a Lord of the Rings section of the theme park, especially now that Swedish gaming and entertainment company Embracer Group purchased the rights. As we shared, “Embracer had reached an agreement to purchase Middle-earth Enterprises from the Saul Zaentz Company, granting it rights to films, video games, board games, merchandise, stage productions — and yes, theme parks — associated with Tolkien’s works.”

This could be the perfect merger for Universal and one that fans have desperately wanted for a long time.

Hours after his passing was announced, Hill will grace the nation’s television screens this evening in the second series of the popular cop drama The Responder. Alongside Martin Freeman, he will be remembered for his portrayal of Tom in the show. Reflecting on how he landed the role, Hill remarked on his journey.

“Well, it all came in a bit of a rush really and I found myself with the script pages for the character they were talking to me about playing, just Tom’s scenes and I thought it could be really interesting to play and wondered what the rest of the script was like and thought it would be quite a good idea to find out, so I said yes! It turns out it was really good! Tony is a very talented writer, he’s a real Scouse writer and writes with real honesty, which is great.”

The show debuts this evening at 9 p.m. on BBC One.

For fans of Hill, we leave you with this:

“Arise, arise, Riders of Théoden!

Fell deeds awake: fire and slaughter!

Spear shall be shaken, shield be splintered,

a sword-day, a red day, ere the sun rises!

Ride now, ride now! Ride to Gondor!”

Inside the Magic wishes all of Bernard’s friends and family our deepest condolences during this time.