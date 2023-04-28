Highly Anticipated ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie Gets Huge Update!

Are fans ready for more Lord of the Rings?

Warner Bros Discovery recently announced that they, too, along with Amazon, would be returning to Middle-Earth and revisiting the world of The Lord of The Rings, and fans were thrilled. While Amazon is focusing on what is ancient history in the franchise, Warner Bros will be focusing on what they have the rights to – the world and characters of the Third Age…This new project, however, isn’t either of those!

If there is one thing JRR Tolkien was not, it was brief. The author had a lot to say, and he said most of it. Across many books and subsequent films, the world of Hobbits, Elves, Dwarves, and Orcs has become one of the richest fantasy stories in all of literature and entertainment. With extremely relatable characters overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds, it’s no wonder that they’ve been so popular.

Despite some early hiccups with Rankin/Bass, the amazing books were turned into cinematic epics by Peter Jackson in the early 2000s and became immediate hits due in no small part to the care and attention poured in by Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and everyone involved with the cast and crew. Having taken home over a dozen Academy Awards and the hearts of the world, it was difficult for audiences to say goodbye to Middle-Earth.

Notwithstanding a bumpy road with The Hobbit trilogy, fans were, and are still hungry for more, and even after Rings of Power, Warner Bros is delivering a journey to Middle-Earth unlike any fans have seen before. Comicbook recently reported on an update for the highly anticipated film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (2024).

The new film, which will be an anime of the franchise, is set 180 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) and focuses on Helm Hammerhand (Brian Cox), King of Rohan, and namesake for the fortress of Helm’s Deep. So, with the film releasing next year, what’s the big news? According to Comicbook, Warner Bros will be offering the first preview of the film at the Annecy Film Festival this June!

Though an animated film, War of the Rohirrim will be set in the same universe as the Peter Jackson trilogy, and along with Brian Cox as Helm Hammerhand, will bring back Miranda Otto, who played Eowyn in the live-action films, as well as the talents of Luke Pasqualino, Gaia Wise, and more to bring the conflict of the kingdom of Rohan and Dunland to life.

