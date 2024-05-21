Flagship Disney Location Permanently Replaced After Nearly Three Decades

One of Disney’s flagship locations closed permanently, being replaced by a popular retail store.

While roller coasters and dark rides are the most popular activities to enjoy while on a trip to Disneyland or Walt Disney World, there are plenty of alternative experiences to be found. Guests are encouraged to shop until they drop at the Disney parks, as well as enjoy a wide range of culinary experiences.

One of the most iconic places to shop for Disney merchandise is none other than the Disney Store. The first Disney Store location opened in 1987 in California, forever changing the way fans of Disney interact with the brand. Eventually, dozens more Disney Stores were built. Today, fans will find around 300 different stores worldwide, though this number continues to drop as more locations close.

This disappointing trend continues, with Europe’s flagship Disney Store closing permanently and being replaced by Levi’s.

This was confirmed by DLP Report.

The flagship Disney Store space on Champs Élysées in central Paris which closed almost a year ago reopened earlier this month as a Levi’s Store: pic.twitter.com/gyIEVTtlk5 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 16, 2024

The Disney Store, located on Paris’s elegant shopping street known as Champs-Élysées, closed last summer after nearly 30 years of operation, with popular clothing and denim brand Levi’s taking over the space. This location used to be considered a flagship store for The Walt Disney Company.

Guests could find all kinds of Disney goodies within this location, with a grand staircase connecting the two floors. The Champs-Élysées Disney Store featured a variety of Paris-exclusive merchandise as well as tons of secrets and easter eggs for fans to discover and explore.

This trend continues inside the actual Disneyland Paris Resort, which is currently undergoing its largest transformation ever, with several areas, locations, buildings, and attractions closing to make way for new experiences. The European resort is comprised of two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, the latter of which was recently renamed.

Disneyland Paris announced this name change earlier this year, announcing that the park will now be known as Disney Adventure World. This name gives the theme park more creative freedom and room to create new and exciting rides and attractions.

Along with these changes at the two theme parks, Disney Village, which acts as Disneyland Paris’ version of places like Disney Springs and Downtown Disney, has also changed significantly, with multiple iconic storefronts and restaurants closing forever.

Disneyland Paris is full of exciting rides and attractions but also honors Disney’s legacy by featuring a wide range of classic experiences. Fans will find all of the “classics” at Disneyland Paris, like Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world,” and of course, Haunted Mansion. However, Disneyland Paris’s version of the Haunted Mansion is unlike anything guests have seen, with the European location named Phantom Manor.

This spooky dark ride takes guests on an entirely new story where ghosts and spirits abound.

