Disney’s Tattooed Princess Prompts an Internet Storm of Confusion

Disney has a squeaky clean image that they like to keep. It’s part of what made their brand so family-friendly in the first place. For this reason, certain features of their Cast Members were kept under literal wraps. However, as times have changed, so have Disney’s employment requirements, prompting tattoos to be worn loud and proud by Cast Members of The Walt Disney Company. But what about their onscreen personalities?

Disney’s Most Lovable Princess

In the realm of Hollywood, Kristen Bell shines as a multi-talented actress known for her captivating performances across various genres. From her breakout role as the witty and determined Veronica Mars to her heartwarming portrayal in The Good Place (2016), Bell has proven to be a versatile and accomplished artist.

Beyond her on-screen success, Bell’s personal life with her husband, Dax Shepard, and their two daughters, Delta and Lincoln, adds an endearing touch to her public image. The couple’s shared ventures, including the launch of the popular baby care brand Hello Bello, showcase their commitment to family values and entrepreneurial spirit.

Bell’s journey in the entertainment industry has been marked by notable projects such as Frozen (2013 and Frozen II (2019), where she brought the beloved character Anna to life with her vocal talents.

Bell’s appearance and sweet demeanor helped launch the Frozen franchise for Disney alongside Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, and Jonathan Groff. Playing a Disney Princess seemed to be a perfect fit for Kristen Bell, whose latest comedic antics after having laughing gas were shared by her husband, Dax Shepard.

With Frozen III on the horizon, Kristen Bell has furthered her homemaker status by launching her cookie list recipe for those struggling with Gluten allergies.

Kristen Bell Has a Dark Side

Although her look and voice match perfectly with what Disney looks for in their princesses, Kristen Bell doesn’t shy away from the naughty stuff, especially when its comedically based.

Her collaborations with co-stars like Mila Kunis and the late Russell Brand in Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)have cemented her reputation as a respected and affable presence in Hollywood. And don’t forget her stint on the Broadway play Reefer Madness in 2005 and Gossip Girl (2007)!

She also performed a few racy scenes in 2022’s Netflix mini-series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window that would leave some Disney purist cleaning their eyeballs with bleach (don’t do this; it’s dangerous).

Kristen Bell Has 214 Tattoos?

Bell’s film repertoire is hefty, to say the least. She’s performed with the likes of Amy Poehler and Meg Ryan, and shared star-studded vacations with Jennifer Aniston. The Golden Globe winner has even been the victim of an epic photo bomb by famed Hollywood A-lister Tom Hanks. It’s hard to think we’d miss something as significant as being covered in tattoos, right?

With all of this exposure, you may be shocked to realize that many are searching Google to find out if the clean-cut Disney princess is covered in tattoos, a ban Disney has only recently lifted from their park-based Cast Members.

You’ve probably never noticed, but according to Bell herself, she has 214 of them! Well, not really! Bell, way back in 2015, did a segment for the Funny or Die comedy website that was released on January 7, 2012.

In this short story, the famed voice of Anna from Frozen claimed that she had 214 tattoos, many of which were self-produced. The hilarious sketch did a great job of further displaying Bell’s knack for comedy, which she shared with her husband, Dax Shepard.

Since its release, the sketch has circulated the internet, somehow creating doubt among potentially naïve viewers who aren’t aware that Bell does not have 214 tattoos. This ultimately prompted Snopes to post some clarity on the situation. Making it extremely clear, no, Kristen Bell does not have 214 tattoos, including rather extreme facial coverings.

“Frozen III”

Bell and much of the original cast will return to Disney in Frozen III sooner rather than later. Originally scheduled for release later this year, Disney has moved the release date back to December 2026. Kirsten Bell is sure to bring that same sense of hilarity and wonder back to Anna when she returns next year.

As for her acting prowess outside of Disney, Bell is recognized for her advocacy on social issues and her efforts to promote privacy awareness, especially concerning targeted advertising and personal information management. Her commitment to making a positive impact extends beyond the silver screen, making her a talented performer and a conscientious individual dedicated to using her platform for good.

Kristen Bell’s charm, talent, and commitment to making a difference on and off-screen continue to endear her to audiences worldwide, solidifying her status as a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.