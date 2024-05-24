Disneyland Reinstates Special Effects Following Safety Incidents and Guest Injuries

Disneyland Resort in California has reinstated several lighting effects on its parade route following a nasty incident that injured several guests.

Speakers and their support poles have been reinstalled at Disneyland Park after being absent for nearly seven weeks. The poles were removed in early April when one fell into a guest pathway. Now back in place, the speakers line the park’s parade route and are painted “Go Away Green,” a color designed to blend in with the surrounding environment, making them less noticeable to visitors. There is still a fake rock where the fallen speaker pole used to be. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident.

Each pole is equipped with two speakers mounted at the top. Disney likely took extra precautions to ensure the poles and speakers were securely reinstalled. Last year, a falling lamppost in Town Square injured several guests. While the current speaker poles are positioned in flowerbeds and not directly on walkways, their height could pose a danger if they fall, potentially hitting someone passing by.

An incident similar to the recent speaker pole issue occurred at Disneyland last November. According to Inside the Magic, on November 20, a lamp post fell and injured three guests in Town Square at the end of Main Street, U.S.A., around 8:30 a.m. An eyewitness on Reddit reported, “A light pole just fell and hit two people lined up to take pictures at the Christmas tree. We were right behind the two ladies who were hit. We had to jump out of the way. I pray the ladies are okay.” The winds that day were notably strong, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph.

By 10 a.m., Disney had removed the fallen lamp post used for parades and shows and secured similar lights around Town Square and the Sleeping Beauty Castle hub with cables. Disneyland Resort can implement several safety measures to prevent guests from being injured by falling lamp posts along the parade route. Disneyland should regularly inspect all lamp posts along parade routes to identify signs of wear, damage, or instability.

Any issues should be promptly addressed through repairs or replacements to ensure structural integrity. Lamp posts should be securely installed using appropriate anchoring methods to withstand the weight of banners, decorations, or other fixtures attached to them during parades. Reinforcing the installation process can prevent lamp posts from becoming loose or unstable. Disney California Adventure Park, Downtown Disney, Disneyland Paris, The Walt Disney Company, Walt Disney World Resort, and any other Disney park have the resources to keep guests safe at all times.

Disneyland can educate guests about staying safe from lamp posts and other structures along parade routes. Clear signage and announcements can remind guests to exercise caution and avoid standing or leaning on lamp posts during parades. By implementing these safety measures, Disneyland Resort can minimize the risk of guests being injured by falling lamp posts and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors attending parades.