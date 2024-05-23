Child Abandoned at Disneyland, Taken by Other Adults

A five-year-old was found abandoned in a stroller parking area at Disneyland Resort last week. Her parents restrained her in a stroller and left it behind so they could ride Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure Park.

This is hardly the first incident of inappropriate parenting at the Disney theme parks. In February, Inside the Magic reported that a man threw his child over a fence on Space Mountain after Disney cast members said the boy was too short to ride. Instead of exiting with the young boy, the father expected Disney cast members to babysit him on the rollercoaster’s loading platform while he enjoyed the attraction.

Redditor u/stayingup92 witnessed last weekend’s incident just minutes before Disney California Adventure Park closed. The guest was sitting with their one-year-old while their family rode Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! when they noticed a nearby mother strapping a five-year-old into a stroller.

“She gives the little girl a blanket and an iPad, parks her, then books it to the Guardian’s line before it closed,” the guest recalled. “Mind you the wait was 60 mins. I was the only person around who noticed and at first I was thinking ‘well maybe her dad or someone else is right behind and will come wait with her.’”

The girl was still alone after 20 minutes.

“I went over to ask where her mommy was and she said she left her to go on the ride,” the guest continued. “I alerted the ride cast members and a really nice cast member came over and started asking her questions and reassuring her.”

The Disney cast members alerted security, but what happened to the little girl and her parents is unclear.

“By the time they got there, my family came out of the ride and we had to leave because it was getting really late, so I don’t know what happened, but I’m [still] shocked and upset for that little girl,” the guest concluded. “It’s not normal to leave a little kid, alone that young and that late at night. I’m glad I noticed and not some creep.”

Alert the nearest Disney cast member if you notice an unattended child at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, or Downtown Disney. All Disneyland Resort employees are trained on strict protocols to reunite separated families.

Have you disapproved of other guests’ parenting methods at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.