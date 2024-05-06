First a Transgender Evil Queen, and Now Disney World Will Force Guests To Wear Pride/Pronoun Pins

Walt Disney World has recently been criticized for its inclusivity initiatives at its theme parks. In 2022, Disney World announced that it would remove gender requirements for certain park characters, and guests are just starting to see the results of that policy change.

Last week, we reported that a family was outraged when it thought that a man played the person playing the Evil Queen at a character meet-and-greet.

The family was at the Storybook Dining at Artist’s Point at Disney World’s Wilderness Lodge. When it came time to meet the Evil Queen, the family believed the character was played by a man and asked to speak with the manager.

The manager told the family that the character was “played by a woman.” However, when asked if the person playing the Evil Queen was a “biological male,” the manager responded that he “couldn’t answer that.”

It is important to note that the Walt Disney World Resort has not confirmed the sex of the person playing the Evil Queen, and most comments supported the person playing the role.

A story has emerged that Walt Disney World will give guests pride and preferred pronouns pins for Pride Month, which starts on June 1.

According to one website, guests must purchase a pride or preferred pronouns pin upon entering any Disney Park. Every guest will be required to wear a pin while in the parks, and those without a pin will be escorted out of the parks by security.

The pride pin shows that every Walt Disney World Resort guest is an ally, while the pronoun pin ensures that people feel safe and are acknowledged by their correct pronouns.

The Truth

While there has been an immediate backlash to this article, it is not accurate that Disney World is making all guests wear pride pins, nor are guests wearing pronoun pins. The article was published by Mouse Trap News, known for its satirical Disney-related articles.

Mouse Trap News has written hundreds of satirical Disney articles, and despite that, people still believe what they write and take it as fact.

Their website says:

Mouse Trap News was created on a whim to have some fun and write stories about Disney we wish were true. Some Disney sites write deceptive stories for clicks. We write 100% made-up parody and satire stories for your enjoyment. We also hope that Disney sees how much people like some of our stories and decide to actually make one of our stories a reality! While you read our articles, be sure to keep your hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the vehicle at all times, and remember these are strictly fictional for your enjoyment.

So, despite the controversial nature of their article, it is entirely fictitious. Disney World will not be requiring guests to wear pride/pronoun pins.

