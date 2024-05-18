Disney World Officially Adjusts Terrifying Thrill Ride After 30 Years of Operation

Disney has changed an attraction many consider to be the best in Walt Disney World.

When guests think of vacationing at Walt Disney World vacation, many things come to mind. The iconic Disney resort in Orlando, Florida, is filled with unforgettable experiences, with magic being found around every corner. This extends to Disney World’s impressive list of hotels and restaurants, with first-class service being offered no matter where guests choose to dine or sleep.

The main draw of Walt Disney World is the incredible rides and attractions, of which there are plenty. There’s something for every guest of every age to enjoy, from classic dark rides like Haunted Mansion to thrilling roller coasters like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

However, one attraction stands above the rest (literally), offering the most thrilling and most terrifying experience found in Walt Disney World.

Officially opening in 1994, the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror has terrified Walt Disney World guests for decades. The ride is located at the end of Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, right across from the park’s other thrill ride, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and while the attraction has undergone minimal changes over the years, Disney recently improved the experience for guests waiting in the ride’s queue.

Per WDWNT, guests waiting in line for The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror can now access a brand-new feature as long as they are wearing a MagicBand+. Prior to boarding their elevators, guests watch a pre-show film on an old television set in the hotel’s library.

This pre-show is iconic, featuring a classic Rod Sterling greeting similar to that found in the original Twilight Zone series.

However, as soon as lightning strikes and the pre-show ends, guests will notice that their MagicBand+ glows red and green. The effect can be seen in action in the TikTok shared below.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is often regarded as one of Walt Disney Imagineering’s best creations, even rivaling newer theme park additions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in Galaxy’s Edge at Hollywood Studios.

The ride is the perfect blend of thrills and chills, and despite its subject matter being quite “haunting,” most guests come off the ride with a smile on their faces and a desire to take the plunge again and again.

While newer expansions always manage to stir excitement within the Disney community, many consider The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror to be the epitome of Walt Disney Imagineering, comparing it to all future rides and attractions, such as Walt Disney World’s newest attraction, TRON: Lightcycle / Run.

