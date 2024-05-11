Magic Kingdom Park To Prevent Droves of Guests From Entering This Month

Walt Disney World is limiting how many guests attend one of its parks, Magic Kingdom, this month thanks to an exclusive separate ticketed event next week. Here’s what you need to know.

Disney World Magic Kingdom to Bar Select Guests From Entering Park Thanks To Sold-Out Exclusive Night

The highly anticipated Disney After Hours event at Magic Kingdom, scheduled for May 13, 2024, has reached maximum capacity, marking the sole sell-out date for the month. Priced at $165 per ticket, this occurrence marks the second sold-out event of the year within the 2024 Disney After Hours series at Magic Kingdom, showcasing the continued popularity of this after-hours experience.

While this particular event is sold out, there are still plenty of opportunities for Disney enthusiasts to enjoy similar exclusive experiences at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Guests can take advantage of extended park hours, an extra three hours beyond regular closing time, with access to attractions, character meet-and-greets, and complimentary snacks and beverages.

For those planning ahead, a range of pricing options is available for Disney After Hours events throughout the summer of 2024. Prices vary between $145 and $175, with a special $30 discount applicable for Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members and Walt Disney World Annual Passholders. Here’s a breakdown of Disney After Hours pricing for the upcoming months.

When Will There Be More “Disney After Hours” Events This Year?

Hollywood Studios:

From January 10 to August 29, guests can immerse themselves in the magic from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., with entry permitted as early as 7 p.m.

Magic Kingdom:

Starting January 11 through June 27, the enchantment extends from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., granting early entry opportunities at 7 p.m.

EPCOT:

From February 2 to April 4, guests can embark on an unforgettable journey, with ticket prices starting at $99 per person.

Attendees of Disney After Hours events enjoy the allure of smaller crowds, providing an optimal environment to savor the park’s offerings fully. However, some suggest arriving earlier to queue up for favored attractions. On the other hand, day tickets offer extended hours, a more comprehensive array of entertainment, and the entire operation of all attractions.

Plan Accordingly and Make the Most Out of Your WDW Vacation

Yet, guests may contend with potentially lengthy waits and the intricacies of Genie+ management. Ultimately, the choice between After Hours events and day tickets hinges on individual preferences, each offering its unique allure and experiences within the magical realm of Disney World. For Disney World guests planning to attend exclusive After Hours events, adequate preparation is critical to maximizing their experience while minimizing potential disruptions to their vacation days.

Secure tickets for the desired Disney After Hours event well in advance, as these events often sell out quickly. Booking early ensures availability and prevents disappointment later on. Familiarize yourself with the event details, including dates, times, and any unique attractions or entertainment offerings exclusive to the After Hours event. Prioritize attractions and experiences you wish to enjoy during the After Hours event. Consider making a rough itinerary to optimize your time in the park and ensure you don’t miss out on any must-see attractions.

Since After Hours events typically occur during evening hours, guests may need to adjust their meal schedules or make restaurant reservations that accommodate later dining times. Be mindful of regular park operating hours during the After Hours event. Adjust your schedule to avoid overlap with regular park guests and maximize your exclusive access.