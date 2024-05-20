Pregnant Woman Sliced at EPCOT, Blood Gushes Everywhere

Shoppers at EPCOT were greeted with a horrifying sight last month when a woman suffered a bloody injury at one of the Walt Disney World Resort theme park’s gift shops. The Disney Park guest shared her story–and what Disney cast members did to compensate for it—on TikTok.

Sydney Pavina (@thesydneypavina on TikTok) visited EPCOT with her family and stopped to look at a $60 Spaceship Earth cookie jar she’d had her eye on. Her husband planned to purchase it for her as a Mother’s Day present, but she paused to admire it one more time before it made its way to her kitchen counter. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned.

“I went to pick it up to double check the price even though I’ve seen the price 16 times,” Pavina recalled. “The lid from the cookie jar just falls off and shatters on the floor. I am mortified.”

“Within eight to ten seconds, there’s about 12 cast members surrounding me, ‘Ma’am, are you okay?’ ‘Oh my gosh, ma’am, is everything alright?’” she continued. “Then they see my stomach… I am 32 weeks pregnant when this all goes down.”

One of the Disney cast members asked Pavina if she was in labor.

“No, I’m not in labor,” she replied. “I’m embarrassed!”

At this point, another Disney cast member told Pavina she was bleeding.

“On my shin, there was a slice,” Pavina explained. “I’m talking the smallest slice, like a shaving cut.”

Still, the Walt Disney World Resort cast members attended to her injury and cleaned up the mess on the floor. A manager forced Pavina to write a statement about the incident. But the real surprise came moments later.

“They’re apologizing to me, and I’m like, ‘No, no, you don’t understand. I dropped the cookie jar,’” she explained. “They were like, ‘Well, is everything okay?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I was just looking at it because I really wanted it for Mother’s Day.’ Next thing I know, the cookie jar is being wrapped up and given to me.”

Pavina didn’t want her story to start another viral trend, like in 2022, when guests intentionally violated the Disney dress code to get free t-shirts.

“Please do not go into a Disney gift store and start dropping stuff to try to get it for free,” she concluded. “…I think it’s absolutely hilarious how I dropped the cookie jar. It sliced my leg. It was 100% my fault. But Disney customer service is so above and beyond. They stayed with me; they made sure everything was okay. They cleaned everything up. And I got a cookie jar out of it, so happy Mother’s Day to me, I guess!”

Have you been injured at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney Springs? In the comments, share your story with Inside the Magic.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.