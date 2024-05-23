Disney World Area Restaurant Closed Due to Roach Infestation, Multiple Safety Violations Uncovered

A Walt Disney World Resort area hotel closed due to health and safety concerns.

While rides and attractions are the biggest draw of the Walt Disney World Resort, there are plenty of other experiences to enjoy. From dining to shopping, Walt Disney World has something for every guest to enjoy. For some, choosing where to stay can be one of the best parts of a Disney World vacation, with the Orlando resort offering a wide range of hotels, resorts, and suites to pick from.

Some of the more iconic locations include Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Guests looking for luxury can book a stay at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, but there are plenty of budget-friendly options as well.

Guests can also use one of the many Walt Disney World Good Neighbor Hotels. These locations are not directly owned by Disney, but offer Disney World vacation packages and free transportation to the theme parks. This is a great way to stay at Walt Disney World while still saving a little money.

However, the “magic” faded from one location earlier this month, with the hotel forced to shut down due to an infestation.

Per Orlando Sentinel, the Embassy Suites Walt Disney World Good Neighbor Hotel closed its restaurant due to multiple health and safety violations. One violation noted roaches in several areas of the kitchen. The hotel’s Starbucks coffee shop, Pizza & Ice Cream Shoppe, the pool bar, and the Gazebo Restaurant & Bar all had violations.

The Embassy Suites Good Nighbor Hotel, located at 8100 Lake St. in Orlando, has been in operation for years. For more information, visit the hotel’s official website.

Embassy Suites Orlando — Lake Buena Vista Resort is an all-suites resort hotel and the closest Embassy to Walt Disney World Resort, a fast 5-minute shuttle ride away. Completely remodeled in 2014, the hotel features 334 spacious suites, each with a separate bedroom and living room, 2 vanities and accommodations for up to 6 adults.

From Magic Kingdom to EPCOT, the Walt Disney World Resort is filled with incredible experiences around every corner. Classic attractions abound in Disney World, such as Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” and Peter Pan’s Flight, but several new rides have fundamentally changed the resort in recent years.

In 2023, TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opened, marking a new era for both Magic Kingdom and Walt Disney World as a whole. This thrilling and fast roller coaster is incredibly fun, providing guests with a chance to immerse themselves in the world of Disney’s TRON franchise.

Also at Magic Kingdom is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which will officially open later this year. This new attraction takes guests on an all-new “adventure” alongside Princess Tiana and friends from The Princess and the Frog (2009). The ride replaces Disney’s legendary Splash Mountain, which closed permanently in 2023 at both Magic Kingdom and at Disneyland Park in California.

