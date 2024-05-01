Disney World Travel Chaos: More Airlines Suspend Operations, Leaving Visitors Stranded

Concerns are mounting as more airlines cease operations at Walt Disney World Resort.
Another Budget Airlines Ceases Operations Into Orlando, Making Things More Difficult for Disney World Guests
As airport director Craig Williams confirmed, Avelo Airlines has temporarily suspended its direct flights from Kalamazoo to Orlando. This pause in service, described by Williams as a “season hiatus,” is expected to be temporary, with plans for the service to resume later.
The last scheduled flight to Orlando departed on April 8, and Avelo has indicated that the service is slated to recommence in November. However, a specific date for the resumption of flights has yet to be announced. This temporary suspension of service mirrors similar actions taken at several other small airports in the Midwest also served by Avelo, where this flight option has been temporarily halted.
This marks the fifth or sixth airline to pause or do away with direct flights into MCO in just a few weeks. Avelo joins Lynx Air, Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines, and JetBlue Airlines. Here are the specifics surrounding these operational closures.
Spirit, JetBlue, Lynx, and Others Stop Operations Into MCO to Disney World
In October 2022, Lynx Air unveiled plans to introduce flight services to and from Orlando International Airport (MCO). By January 2023, the airline had successfully launched these flights. However, nearly a year later, Lynx Air was forced to halt its operations, effective February 26, 2024. The decision to cease operations was attributed to a combination of factors, including escalating operating expenses, elevated fuel prices, and mounting airport charges.