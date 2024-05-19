Disney Skyliner Closed After Woman Crushed Between Gondola Doors

The Disney Skyliner shut down this month after a woman was pinned between the automatic doors on one of the gondolas. The Disney Park guest accidentally entered a full Disney Skyliner gondola and attempted to exit just before the last boarding call.

The Disney Skyliner takes theme park guests to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT International Gateway from Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, and Disney’s Riviera Resort. The two Value Disney Resort hotels share a floating Skyliner station, while the Moderate and Deluxe Skyliner Resort hotels have their own.

Like any Walt Disney World Resort attraction, the Disney Skyliner occasionally shuts down due to technical issues or inclement weather. However, an unusual incident forced the closure of the transportation system on May 9.

Savanna Hunter (@makingmagicwithsav on TikTok) shared this video after the Disney Skyliner shut down while she was in line. According to the Disney Park guest, the gondola system broke down because a woman was pinned by her backpack between one of the gondola’s automatic doors. Luckily, she could squeeze out of the straps and allow Disney cast members to remove the bag.

Hunter shared footage of the crushed backpack, and Disney cast members pushing it into the gondola to unjam the doors. After about 15 minutes, the Disney Skyliner system reopened.

The guest spoke with the backpack’s owner, who stated that Disney cast members accidentally sent her into a full gondola: “They actually were told to go in that bucket but had nowhere to sit. They didn’t think they were supposed to be in there.”

When she turned around to leave, the automatic doors closed on her backpack, trapping her between them. Luckily, Disney cast members stopped the constantly moving gondola system so she could avoid injury.

Exercise caution when entering a Disney Skyliner gondola, as the system never stops moving. If a member of your party uses a mobility device or needs extra time boarding, enter through the disability line. Disney cast members remove gondolas from the moving system, board guests at a standstill, and then send them back on the moving track.

This is the second incident involving the Disney Skyliner covered by Inside the Magic in recent days. Shortly after this incident, guests found themselves stuck 60 feet above ground in a thunderstorm as the wind shook the gondola back and forth. Disney cast members eventually evacuated everyone safely and shut down the Walt Disney World Resort transportation system.

The Disney Skyliner was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

