Disney World Reverses Dress Code Ban After Multiple Theme Park Accidents

Clothing regulations have changed at Disney World.

The Walt Disney World Resort is known for being magical and immersive, offering guests a chance to explore some of the best theme park experiences on Earth. From Magic Kingdom to EPCOT, there’s always something magical waiting around every turn and every corner.

However, Walt Disney World is still located in the real world, meaning it’s crucial that guests follow the rules and regulations of the theme park.

Guests are instructed to treat others well and refrain from being vulgar or inappropriate at the parks. Guests visiting Walt Disney World and Disneyland must follow a variety of rules and guidelines. They must also abide by Walt Disney World’s dress code. This is where most guests encounter trouble, as they may accidentally wear something that goes against Disney’s rules.

Some of the forbidden clothing items at Walt Disney World include:

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing that touches or drags on the ground

Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry

Objectionable tattoos

However, Disney recently backtracked on certain guidelines regarding footwear for guests.

Over the last year, multiple guests have gotten trapped in escalators at EPCOT’s “The Land” pavilion. This area is where guests will find certain attractions like Soarin’ Around the World and Living with The Land, with the pavilion acting as a fun yet educational location for guests to explore.

The Land is split into two levels, with stairs and a pair of escalators connecting the two. An elevator is also offered for guests with mobility issues. These escalators have been challenging for several guests recently, with Disney periodically having to shut them down due to guests getting their feet stuck in the treads.

As a result, Disney started warning guests against wearing loose-fitting shoes, such as sandals and flip-flops, and Crocs, the popular foam clog shoe. These warnings were placed at the base of each escalator earlier this year but have since disappeared.