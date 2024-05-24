Disney World Reverses Dress Code Ban After Multiple Theme Park Accidents

Clothing regulations have changed at Disney World.
Related: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Set to Partner With United States Military
The Walt Disney World Resort is known for being magical and immersive, offering guests a chance to explore some of the best theme park experiences on Earth. From Magic Kingdom to EPCOT, there’s always something magical waiting around every turn and every corner.
However, Walt Disney World is still located in the real world, meaning it’s crucial that guests follow the rules and regulations of the theme park.
Guests are instructed to treat others well and refrain from being vulgar or inappropriate at the parks. Guests visiting Walt Disney World and Disneyland must follow a variety of rules and guidelines. They must also abide by Walt Disney World’s dress code. This is where most guests encounter trouble, as they may accidentally wear something that goes against Disney’s rules.
Some of the forbidden clothing items at Walt Disney World include:
- Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics
- Excessively torn clothing
- Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment
- Clothing that touches or drags on the ground
- Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry
- Objectionable tattoos
However, Disney recently backtracked on certain guidelines regarding footwear for guests.
Related: Eerie Theming Brought Back to Disney World After Brief Controversy
Over the last year, multiple guests have gotten trapped in escalators at EPCOT’s “The Land” pavilion. This area is where guests will find certain attractions like Soarin’ Around the World and Living with The Land, with the pavilion acting as a fun yet educational location for guests to explore.
The Land is split into two levels, with stairs and a pair of escalators connecting the two. An elevator is also offered for guests with mobility issues. These escalators have been challenging for several guests recently, with Disney periodically having to shut them down due to guests getting their feet stuck in the treads.
As a result, Disney started warning guests against wearing loose-fitting shoes, such as sandals and flip-flops, and Crocs, the popular foam clog shoe. These warnings were placed at the base of each escalator earlier this year but have since disappeared.
Related: “Prepare Your Family”: Advisory Issued for All, Disney World Guests Forced To Take Note
Guests are now reporting that these warnings have disappeared from EPCOT. Twitter user Belle (@FiBelleFi) snapped a photo of the escalator in The Land pavilion, revealing these warnings are gone.
The discriminatory no crocs sticker has been removed from the escalator inside The Land https://t.co/HOFaJonCAq pic.twitter.com/eVP8oEUb1J
— Belle (@FiBelleFi) May 23, 2024
It’s unclear when exactly this change was made, but Disney appears to be loosening up on its warnings against Crocs and other loose-fitting shoes.
No injuries have been reported regarding EPCOT’s escalators, though a few shows may have been delayed as a result.
Tennis shoes and sneakers are highly recommended for footwear at Walt Disney World, as guests will be walking a lot. These types of shoes are not only more comfortable to wear for longer periods, but they also offer more protection for guests.
Are you visiting Walt Disney World this year? What’s your favorite Disney theme park?