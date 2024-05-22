Disney Suspends Original Mickey Mouse, New Look Confirmed After Years of Refusal

Years later, Disney has finally introduced Mickey’s new look to theme park guests.

An enduring icon in the entertainment industry, Mickey Mouse emerged from the collaborative efforts of Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks in the 1920s. His debut in the animated short film Steamboat Willie (1928) marked a groundbreaking moment, as Mickey became the first cartoon character to feature synchronized sound. This innovation significantly impacted the viewing experience and animation as a whole. Initially voiced by Walt Disney himself, Mickey’s characteristic voice further solidified his presence in pop culture.

Following the success of Steamboat Willie, Mickey Mouse became the cornerstone of the burgeoning Disney empire. His presence expanded beyond animation with the launch of the first Mickey Mouse comic strip in 1929. The 1930s saw Mickey solidify his cultural influence through a series of critically acclaimed short films, including The Band Concert (1935). Notably, Mickey received his first Academy Award nomination in 1932 for Mickey’s Orphans.

Over time, Mickey’s world grew to encompass beloved companions like Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and Pluto. The Silly Symphonies series further enriched the animated adventures featuring Mickey and his friends.

Mickey Mouse has consistently adapted to changing times, evolving across various media platforms. Television shows like The Mickey Mouse Club and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse brought his adventures to new audiences.

The Public Domain and Mickey Mouse

Recent announcements regarding Mickey Mouse’s copyright status require clarification. While the original Steamboat Willie version of Mickey has entered the public domain, protections remain in place for later character iterations. This distinction is crucial for understanding the character’s legal standing.

Despite the conclusion of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse series, Mickey continues to hold a significant place within Disney productions. This popular series, which revived classic Disney slapstick humor, garnered numerous awards. While the ending referenced Mickey’s black and white origins, the iconic character’s future remains bright within the Disney universe, and in the theme parks.

Meeting Mickey Mouse

When any guest visits Walt Disney World, Disneyland, or any Disney park around the world, they will have the option to say hi to the main mouse himself. One of the best ways to find out where to meet Mickey, and how long of a wait he has (if his meet and greet is considered an attraction) is to take a look at his location on the Disney app that correlates to the park you are at.

At Disney World, the My Disney Experience app will have “Meet Mickey at Town Square Theater” as an attraction, as well as a location on the park map. When guests click into any attraction, a little preview will always pop up to give guests a visual of where they are headed.

Disneyland Paris reporter PixieDust.be noticed that the very outdated photo of Mickey on the Disneyland Paris app has finally been updated for the first time since 2016.

🐭 The “Meet Mickey Mouse” pictures on the Disneyland Paris App and website have been updated to the “new look” Mickey, FINALLY! 👏 Mickey’s new look debuted in the summer of 2016 at Disneyland Paris in the show Mickey And The Magician. #DisneylandParis

Disneyland Paris also has a Mickey Mouse meet and greet called “Meet Mickey Mouse”.

🐭 The “Meet Mickey Mouse” pictures on the Disneyland Paris App and website have been updated to the “new look” Mickey, FINALLY! 👏 Mickey’s new look debuted in the summer of 2016 at Disneyland Paris in the show Mickey And The Magician. #DisneylandParis pic.twitter.com/zaeJY71hi7 — PixieDust.be (@Pixiedust_be) May 22, 2024

Below are photos of the previous images that, until today, were presented on the Disneyland Paris app. While Mickey’s outfit has not changed in years, his costume has, with noticeable differences in his face shape.

It is nice to see Disneyland Paris give Mickey the update he deserves, especially since the ongoing construction and shutdown of Studio 1 removed the partner statue from the front of Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to be Disney Adventure Park).

Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris is currently undergoing modifications to its main entrance. While a temporary measure, the changes have resulted in a more utilitarian appearance. Guests entering the park will be directed through a backstage pathway originally intended for staff use. This detour may disrupt the immersive experience for some visitors.

This change follows the recent removal of the Walt Disney statue from its prominent position at the park’s entrance.

While the reasons for these modifications remain undisclosed, some have expressed disappointment at the perceived loss of thematic coherence.

In addition to the entrance modifications, Studio 1, a sound stage entrance with an indoor film set theme, will also be closed for the duration of the project. This closure will necessitate the temporary closure of associated quick-service dining (Restaurant en Coulisse) and merchandise locations (Legends of Hollywood and Hollywood Jewel Box). These closures may present temporary inconveniences for guests seeking food and retail options upon entering the park.

It’s important to clarify that the recent changes at Walt Disney Studios Park are unrelated to the public domain status of Mickey Mouse’s original Steamboat Willie appearance. Copyright protections remain in place for most iterations of the character.

What do you think of these new Mickey Mouse photos?