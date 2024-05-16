American Icon Dolly Parton Announces Nationwide Giveaway

Country music icon and American treasure Dolly Parton may have stepped out of the limelight for now, but she’s still as generous as ever…provided you dress up like the legend herself.

Okay, it does not have to exactly be dressing up like Dolly Parton, but if you want to take advantage of a special nationwide getaway this weekend, you’ll have to prove you’re an actual fan. Of course, that should not be difficult for the average person, who has likely been touched by one of the thousands of songs that she has written in her career or watched one of her many movies or television appearances, or been the beneficiary of her multiple foundations and charities.

Dolly Parton is best known as a singer and songwriter, but she has also been one of the foremost philanthropists in the entertainment industry for decades. Of her many charitable organizations, the Dolly Foundation is likely the most famous. The Foundation promotes childhood literacy and currently has nearly two million children enrolled, each of whom receives free books from the legend herself.

Parton is also famed for being a key donor to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which partnered with Moderna to develop the first COVID-19 vaccine, likely saving the lives of millions of people around the world. Lest you think that she was merely one of many donors, Dr. Mark Denison of the Vanderbilt Chemical Biology department has said that Parton directly funded the critical early development of the vaccine; she also later made a video of herself receiving the vaccine to promote awareness.

Her most recent charitable effort may not be quite as world-changing, but it is still worth talking about. Dolly Parton is currently partnering with Krispy Kreme for her own signature Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection, one of the singer’s many savvy branding collaborations.

Dolly Parton’s Krispy Kreme Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection includes:

🦋 Dolly Dazzler – an Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in strawberry icing, with gold, pink and white glitter sprinkles and a signature chocolate Dolly butterfly piece.

🍑 Peachy Keen Cobbler – an unglazed doughnut filled with real peach filling, dipped in brown sugar icing and crunchy cobbler topping.

🍌Banana Puddin’ – an unglazed doughnut filled with banana pudding made with wafers and banana pudding KREME, dipped in yellow icing, with white icing swirls and wafer cookie pieces.

🍫 Chocolate Crème Pie – an Original Glazed® doughnut topped with a swirl of chocolate brownie cream and vanilla whipped topping, sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumble.

With her typical generosity, Dolly Parton (plus Krispy Kreme) has announced that customers of the doughnut company who show up at a participating store on Saturday, 05/18, will receive a free doughnut as long as they display their fandom. The Krispy Kreme website states:

This Saturday, May 18th at all participating Krispy Kreme retail locations, we’re inviting guests to get All Dolly’d Up for a FREE Original Glazed® doughnut. Anyone who comes to our shops “All Dolly’d Up” – from being decked out in Dolly merch to singing their favorite Dolly song – will receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut. Show us your love for Dolly! Not available online for pickup or delivery. One doughnut per guest per visit. Offer valid 5/18/24 only at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

This Saturday, you’ll have to decide whether you love Dolly enough for a doughnut, but we should all be sure of that already.

This Saturday, you'll have to decide whether you love Dolly enough for a doughnut, but we should all be sure of that already.