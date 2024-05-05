Coffee Sales at Starbucks and Joffrey’s Could See Devastating Changes at Walt Disney World

If you’re a coffee drinker, whatever you do, keep reading! It doesn’t matter if you’re a fan of decaf coffee or the fully caffeinated drink version; big changes could be coming to Walt Disney World regarding our favorite morning elixir!

Coffee is a big part of the day for many headed to Walt Disney World. Not only is it delicious, but in many cases, it’s necessary to get the morning motor revving. Although those who need it to get a jump start on their magical day, many forgo the caffeinated version of coffee in support of a milder version, decaf coffee.

You’ve likely seen the lines at Starbucks and Joffrey’s around Walt Disney World, especially first thing in the morning, full of park-hoppers getting their early morning fix before heading off to Space Mountain or rope-dropping Flight of Passage at Animal Kingdom. Maybe you’ve even enjoyed a decaf coffee later in the day with a nice meal. Coffee, in all its shapes and forms, is a big part of Disney World culture, but it could be changing quickly!

Unlike its caffeinated counterpart, decaf coffee isn’t as pure as one might initially think. The process of removing caffeine from the beverage is a harsh one that requires a tedious amount of processing. This process uses certain chemicals to obtain the desired decaffeinated beverage. Unlike purer options like electrolyte-infused water, decaffeinated coffee using something called Methylene chloride.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and The Street, Methylene chloride is a volatile, colorless liquid with a chloroform-like odor. Methylene chloride is used in various industrial processes, in many different industries including paint stripping, pharmaceutical manufacturing, paint remover manufacturing, and metal cleaning and degreasing.”

So, what does this have to do with Walt Disney World? Well, we’ll let you know. The coffee culture at Walt Disney World is at the next level. With rival companies Starbucks and Joffrey’s available at each park and Disney Springs, each providing special offers for mousy magical guests, decaf coffee could soon be off the menu all around Disney property.

The Federal Food and Drug Administration plans to crack down on the use of harmful chemicals in processed food and beverages across the US. Methylene chloride shows some evidence of being linked to cancer, so the FDA has been looking hard at it since January 2024. As opposed to regular coffee, which has its own risks associated with health concerns, the FDA is especially interested in the potentially volatile process of decaffeination.

The threat of losing decaf coffee has become a much more real concern as, according to The Street, on Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has banned the use of the chemical in most applications in the United States.

Luckily, for those who enjoy drinking decaffeinated coffee instead of regular coffee, there are options to complete the process, specifically the Swiss Water Method. Unlike regular coffee, the Swiss Water Method removes caffeine by soaking green beans in a water solution for around eight hours.

Although this is a healthier alternative, the production is lengthy and could potentially increase the costs of decaf drinks. It doesn’t matter if you like a medium roast, dark roast, cold brew, or iced coffee; decaf coffee will have to go through some process to meet the FDA requirement moving forward, as a restriction on the use of methylene chloride, along with other harmful chemicals in food production, become tighter, making it tougher for those who love coffee but choose to forgo the caffeine.

Time will tell how this plays out at Walt Disney World, which partners with Joffrey to provide an in-house coffee maker and specialty blends for all their resort hotel rooms. Although it has felt like decaf coffees have been the healthier options for years, it may be time to switch your favorite flavored coffee over to the caffeinated options.

Although the Swiss Water Method is a viable option moving forward, if it is the only option, it will change much about how Disney handles a shipping policy to procure its beans and distribute them around the park to guests.