National Alert Ceases All Outdoor Operations at Disney, All Guests Suspended

The weather at Disneyland Paris is currently less than ideal, which has forced the resort to send out a shutdown alert to a majority of the attractions at the theme park.

When guests arrive at Disneyland Paris, they typically expect to enjoy a lot of the offerings around the resort, with a priority being on the attractions. Like any theme park, guests not only come to the Disney parks to enjoy the scenery but also, to experience Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain, Space Mountain, and all of the other rides at the park that make Disney even more magical.

While rides can temporarily shut down due to maintenance or refurbishment, it is typically not too much of a burden for the guests as the bulk of the rides will remain operational. There are instances, like today, when the weather can end the magic prematurely.

As reported by French news outlets, “An intense storm will bring heavy rain and hail to the north of France as wet weather sweeps much of the country. The state weather service, Météo France, has issued weather warnings for many departments.”

The incoming storm brings a significant risk of flooding and other weather hazards, prompting warnings for residents to be prepared.

Météo France has designated 14 departments as high-risk zones, placing them on an orange alert. These departments are: Somme, Aisne, Oise, Marne, Aube, Yonne, Seine-et-Marne, Essonne, Yvelines, Val-d’Oise, Val-de-Marne, Seine-Saint-Denis, Hauts-de-Seine, and Paris. Residents in these areas should be particularly vigilant, as they face a heightened risk of flooding from overflowing waterways.

The storm’s impact extends beyond the 14 high-alert departments. An additional 51 departments have been placed on yellow alert, indicating a potential for dangers. While the specific risks may vary by location, residents in these areas should also stay informed about the latest weather updates and be prepared for possible disruptions.

Météo France urges residents in at-risk areas to take precautions. This includes avoiding unnecessary travel during the storm and being mindful of the potential for flooding. By staying informed and taking necessary steps, residents can help ensure their safety throughout the storm event.

As we can see from Disneyland Paris reporter DLP Report, there have been thunderstorms plaguing the theme parks all day.

🌩️ Video: Impressive thunderstorm over Frontierland: pic.twitter.com/3v42JAGmSn — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 12, 2024

DLP Report also shared that all outdoor attractions have had to close due to the weather alert of thunder that spans across both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park.

🔧 All outdoor Attractions are currently closed due to the ongoing inclement weather alert for thunder across the Resort. pic.twitter.com/uZWj4Zt2gN — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 12, 2024

When these alerts occur, they force all outdoor rides to stop all operations immediately. Luckily, once the thunder is no longer in the vicinity of the theme park, the rides are operational once again. Additionally, all indoor attractions remain open in all weather conditions, so Pirates of the Caribbean and Peter Pan’s Flight never have to worry about shutting down.

When inclement weather stops operations at Disneyland Paris, it is a bigger deal as it is not too common for the theme park as it is down in Orlando. At Walt Disney World, thunderstorms force attractions to shut down very often, which is why most of the attractions were designed to be indoors, so that the rainy Florida climate would not pose too many issues.

If you’ve been keeping up with updates on Euro Disney Park or have recently visited, you’re likely aware of the ongoing transformation at Disneyland Paris. Following years of renovation, the Disneyland Hotel has reopened after a significant investment of over $500 million.

The popularity of the flagship hotel has soared, resulting in capacity challenges. Day guests now need to secure a virtual queue reservation with a designated return time just to experience the revamped lobby and overall transformation.

On May 25, the Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to be rebranded Disney Adventure World) will unveil its latest attraction, Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland. This new addition replaces the Moteurs… Action!: Stunt Show Spectacular, which permanently closed in 2020, marking one of several changes at Walt Disney Studios Park.

Studio 1, the park’s primary entrance, has temporarily closed for extensive refurbishment as the park undergoes a thematic shift. The previous “on-set” theme will give way to a broader narrative of traversing different stories or adventures. This renovation is anticipated to last a year.

Additionally, significant efforts are underway to introduce the new World of Frozen section, featuring a Tangled attraction, within the park. Dedicated sections for Winnie the Pooh and Pixar’s UP have also been announced.

Disney Village, similar to California’s Downtown Disney, is experiencing substantial transformations. Among the closures are the LEGO store, Planet Hollywood, and The Disney Gallery.

These changes coincide with an eventful period for Paris, as the city prepares to host the Olympics in July. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin revealed that approximately 300,000 spectators will attend the Paris Olympics opening ceremony along the River Seine on July 26, deviating from the traditional stadium setting and requiring a significant security deployment of police officers and soldiers.

Despite reduced crowd sizes mandated by the French government, Paris is expected to welcome a surge of tourists, including many from the United States. With Disneyland Paris just a short train ride away, the parks anticipate heightened attendance during the peak summer season.

However, with the influx of guests and ongoing construction and closures, Disneyland Paris may appear less enchanting to first-time visitors. Additionally, capacity constraints, particularly at Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to be Disney Adventure World), may necessitate early departure recommendations, such as leaving by 3:00 p.m.

We have seen numbers at the parks increase lately, but there has also been an increase in travel tours due to the current Eras Tour performances by Taylor Swift. After launching “The Tortured Poets Department”, Taylor Swift is on her European leg of the The Eras Tour. Many Americans and others have stated that they have chosen to travel to Europe to see the show, as tickets were easier to obtain. With Disneyland Paris being located a short train ride away from where everyone is staying, more guests have undoubtedly decided to come visit.

Swift plays her last show in Paris tonight, May 12.

