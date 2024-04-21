Updates: Disney World Shuts Down Entire Theme Park Indefinitely

We’ve got more updates and developments from an indefinitely closed theme park inside of Walt Disney World Resort.

While the magic of Disney World is synonymous with seamless experiences and an array of attractions, operational considerations occasionally require closures or adjustments. These measures are essential for maintaining the safety, functionality, and overall quality of the guest experience.

From routine maintenance to extensive renovations or even unforeseen circumstances, such as extreme weather events, Disney’s commitment to excellence necessitates occasional closures or changes in operation. Currently, Disney’s Blizzard Beach is undergoing such a period of adjustment. Whether it’s enhancing existing features, introducing new attractions, or ensuring the safety of guests and cast members, these temporary closures are integral to the ongoing success and innovation of Disney’s parks.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park opened its frosty gates to Disney World guests on April 1, 1995. This themed water park offers a unique experience, blending the excitement of water slides with the whimsical storytelling Disney is known for.

The park’s concept is built around the idea of a ski resort that has melted into a watery wonderland due to a freak snowstorm. This imaginative backstory is evident throughout the park, from the chairlifts and ski-themed décor to the iconic Summit Plummet, one of the tallest and fastest free-fall water slides in the world.

When will Disney’s Blizzard Beach reopen at Walt Disney World Resort?

Upon entering Blizzard Beach, guests are greeted by the park’s centerpiece, Mount Gushmore, a massive artificial mountain adorned with snow-capped peaks and icy waterfalls.

The park boasts a variety of attractions suitable for all ages and thrill levels, including family raft rides, lazy rivers, and even a wave pool where guests can surf on artificial waves. One of the park’s most popular attractions is Summit Plummet, a towering water slide that sends riders plummeting down a near-vertical drop at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour, providing an adrenaline-pumping thrill unlike any other.

However, the Disney World park closed down for maintenance beginning March 17, 2o24. While there have not been many developments since the theme park closed and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park reopened, we do have some significant updates to share with you now.

First, Disney has now filed a permit to “provide labor, material, and/or electrical for construction” on the Toboggan Racer Slides. The Toboggan Racers at Disney’s Blizzard Beach offers guests an exhilarating experience as they race down, twisting and turning water slides side by side. Riders can feel the rush of adrenaline as they zoom through the icy-themed tracks, competing with friends and family for the title of fastest toboggan racer.

This is significant because it’s the first attraction to receive an update during this refurbishment period. The only other permits filed thus far have been for Melt-Away Bay.

As far as when the theme park will reopen, the expectation is that it will be later this year. Disney has been alternating its water parks for the last several years, and we expect that to be the case this year, as well. Disney’s Blizzard Beach will likely reopen around November after the “peak” season in terms of water parks has ended. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon continues to be open during the spring, summer, and fall, as it welcomes in guests during the hottest portion of the year in Florida.

What other closures are currently affecting Disney World?

There are only a couple of major closures at the Disney World theme parks currently. First, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is closed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios until the summer. While EPCOT is still in the midst of finishing up construction, no major attractions are closed down.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park will be closing down It’s Tough to be a Bug! in the near future, but an exact date has not been announced.

The biggest closures are currently at Magic Kingdom. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Country Bear Musical Jamboree are expected to open this summer, but exact dates have not been announced. It should be noted, though, that Disney is inching very close.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest developments at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and much more.