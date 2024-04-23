New Partnership Brings Jesus to Disney

Disney+ quickly rose to the ranks of streaming royalty even in its infancy, but its partnership with Hulu has only further expanded its grasp. Now, a new addition to the collection might be painting both services in a different light. Adding The Chosen to the magical streaming service might be a case of divine intervention.

It was recently revealed that seasons 1-3 of The Chosen will soon debut on Disney+ and Hulu, a decision that might come as a massive surprise to some viewers. Since the partnership with Hulu has allowed a large assortment of “less than magical” material onto Disney’s platform, an adaptation of the life of Jesus Christ might be the last addition some were expecting.

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The Chosen is a unique and intimate take on the traditional biblical narrative of the life, miracles, and ministry of Christ. Although Jesus himself (played by Jonathan Roumie) is still the central figure, the show utilizes the perspective of his disciples to frame the narrative and explore a more personal relationship with him. The series has since become an absolute sensation, and the House of Mouse took notice.

Disney+ Chooses The Chosen

From a crowd-funded indie darling to a multi-platform underdog story, The Chosen is easily one of the most successful and popular TV dramas on any network, including Youtube, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV. So, it makes total sense that both Disney and Hulu would want to capitalize on the show’s massive and growing fanbase.

A report from What’s On Disney Plus shared the following.

“Disney has announced that the first three seasons of the groundbreaking historical drama series “The Chosen” will be coming to Hulu and Hulu On Disney+ on Monday, April 29, 2024.”

As the merger with Hulu brought together two massive collections of media, Disney claimed a massive portion of the current streaming audience. Whether this was done as an easy cash grab, a way to better market the already popular series, or somewhere in between, there’s no doubt that it will indeed have results.

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That said, this might also be a tremendous win for Disney’s image. With the Hulu bundle, Disney+ subscribers can also find a large selection of controversial media, such as American Horror Story, Law and Order: SVU, and Rick and Morty. The decision to include The Chosen amongst these titles might help win some more conservative subscribers back toward the mouse.

Not a New Decision

While it might seem like this is another shady business deal, it’s not the first time Disney has included religious or Christian material on its platform. Currently, subscribers can stream many titles that delve into the subject, but the studio has done nothing to hide them.

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Disney classics like Polyanna (1960), The Small One (1978), and The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) are all exceptionally open about their use of religious and Christian imagery. Ergo, The Chosen should be right at home.

Will you watch The Chosen Disney+ and Hulu? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!